JENNINGS — A 58-year Lake City resident was rescued from Crooked Lake after driving her vehicle into the water recently.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said deputies were dispatched to the Crooked Lake boat launch in Jennings at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call from the woman.
Yancer said the woman was driving to her daughter's house in a white Sedan when she took a wrong turn down Poplar Street, which leads directly into the lake. From there, Yancer said she drove off the boat launch and into the water.
The woman crawled out of the driver's side window and onto the roof of her vehicle. When deputies arrived, Yancer said they found the vehicle partially submerged and 30 yards into the water. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
The Lake City Area Fire Department went out onto the lake to rescue the woman. LCAFD Deputy Chief Fred West said he and three other firefighters went out on a Lake Township rescue boat to secure the woman.
"We've been training on that boat for a few years and that's the first actual time we've ever had to use it," West said.
West said the water was only chest high, but they worked to avoid exposing the woman to the water.
Once she was brought to shore, Yancer said the woman was checked out by Missaukee EMS and sustained no injuries. Her vehicle was later towed out of the lake. Yancer said there was no other property damage.
Yancer said the woman had been drinking but wasn't intoxicated. She blew a 0.07 on her breathalyzer test.
There was also heavy rainfall during the time of the incident.
Yancer said she was allowed to go to her daughter's house after being cited for careless driving.
The Missaukee County Sheriff's Department, Missaukee EMS, and Lake City Area Fire Department responded to the call.
