CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman and her son made a disturbing discovery recently at a local beach.
Toward the end of May, Julie Zingelman went to Kenwood Beach in Cadillac with her son, Sawyer, along with her niece and the kids in her daycare.
Zingelman said she asked Sawyer not to go into the water, but being that he’s 6 years old and loves magnet fishing, the request went almost immediately unheeded.
After magnet fishing for a little while, Sawyer showed his mom a collection of nails he found while in the water. Zingelman said she told him to throw them in the trash and didn’t think much of it but after the third of fourth batch of nails Sawyer pulled out of the water, she started to get concerned.
“This is really excessive,” Zingelman said she remembers thinking. “That’s an awful lot of nails.”
Zingelman said they pulled more than 100 nails out that day, and the Saturday after, they pulled another 100 out.
“Anyone that would have walked in the water would have got nails in their feet,” Zingelman said. “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”
Given the concentration of nails within about three feet of shore, Zingelman said it seemed to her like the nails were deposited intentionally.
Cadillac Director of Public Works Ken Payne said when they heard about the discovery, they sent staff out to the beach to collect any other nails that might still be there.
DPW staff tied magnets to 50-foot ropes to comb the lake floor along Kenwood Beach. He said they were able to find an additional 50 to 100 nails. He added that they returned a couple of times but didn’t find much else during subsequent visits. They also checked the community beach near the playground off the Keith McKellop Walkway but didn’t find anything there.
While Payne said he’d like to think the nails weren’t dumped in the lake on purpose, it’s difficult to determine one way or the other.
It was suspicious that the nails were all different sizes, Payne said, but he added that it’s possible they could have come from fish shanties, or perhaps someone building a seawall.
In his 25 years with the city, Payne said he’s never seen anything like this, although over the years, they’ve discovered other potentially dangerous items, such as glass and propane tanks left over from ice fishing activities.
Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said with lake levels dropping due to lack of rainfall and warm temperatures, there may be more opportunities for people to come across things in the water that normally would be submerged.
“People should be careful to look for obstructions in the lake,” Solomon said. “Especially Lake Mitchell, because it’s so shallow anyway.”
Large rocks are scattered throughout the lake and could pose a hazard for boats passing overhead. Solomon said exposed reed beds could also stall boats out and damage propellers.
Solomon said lake levels have dropped about a 10th of a foot in the last seven days, and if dry conditions persist, it could create a major inconvenience for those trying to get out on the water.
“It’s still OK right now,” Solomon said. “But if it continues, boating could potentially be impacted.”
If it the lakes become too shallow, Solomon said people won’t be able to get their boats off of lifts and into the water.
Solomon estimated that if conditions continue to be dry and hot — and especially if wind picks up, which causes evaporation to speed up — water levels could become detrimentally low by late June.
Lt. Joe Molnar, with the Law Enforcement Division at the Cadillac DNR post, said it’s always a good idea to boat slowly in areas you’re unfamiliar with in order to identify any obstacles or obstructions before speeding up; this is particularly important when lake levels are low, and formerly submerged objects such as logs, stumps and rock piles are closer to the surface.
Molnar said those who intend to swim in area lakes also should be cautious and ensure that if they’re diving into the water, that it’s deep enough.
Using an electronic fish finder is a good way to determine how deep the water is at any given point, although Molnar advised divers to ensure that if they’re at the precipice of a drop-off, that they’re diving into the deep side of it and not the shallow side.
It might be a good idea, Molnar said, to get into the water and swim around a little to get a gauge on the depth before attempting to dive.
Maps have been created for many local lakes showing how deep they are but Molnar said he wouldn’t count on the accuracy of these documents, as they may be old, and depth conditions can change quickly based on a number of factors.
