MARION — Wearing a black Arctic Cat snowmobile suit, paired with a black cowgirl hat and sporting a large smile, Frances Niver climbed onto the 1970 Jag snowmobile. She and several friends and family members then sped off on a quick ride in Marion.
Not a bad way to kick off a birthday celebration, especially a 100th birthday.
Niver turned 100 on Monday, Jan. 31.
“Snowmobiling has been a passion of mine, so I wanted to spend my 100th birthday doing something that I thoroughly enjoy,” Niver said.
At her celebration, members and followers of Team Highland joined Niver as they rode their snowmobiles around her home in their Arctic Cats snowmobiling gear. Niver was able to ride her historic 1970 Jag snowmobile.
Currently, the 1970 Jag snowmobile is owned by her great-great-grandson, Quinton Veddler. He was able to bring the snowmobile over to Niver’s home, so she could have the chance to ride it again on her 100th birthday.
After a couple of rides around Niver’s home, Niver and her family closed the celebration by driving their snowmobiles to a nearby restaurant for hot dogs.
Throughout her life, Niver had a snowmobile business, a shop that sold snowmobiles and snowmobile equipment and gear for people who are interested in the activity or have an interest in wanting to do snowmobile racing.
The inspiration behind the business started when Niver had a passion for snowmobiling in 1968.
Niver was part of Team Highland, a snowmobile racing team that first appeared in 1971. Niver was part of the team for 13 years, where she and her team won 15 races, several sprint races, the “Triple Crown” of snowmobile racing and five state titles.
Team Highland and Niver retired in 1984. In 1992, Team Highland was inducted in the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame as one of the dominant snowmobile teams of all time.
Besides riding snowmobiles, Niver had a passion for waterskiing and taking motorcycle rides with her girlfriends on her Honda Dream motorcycle. Now, she likes to dance, a way to stay active for her age.
“It’s quite awesome to be 100 years old and still riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and all that good stuff. It doesn’t happen to too many people, but I’ve just always, always kept busy. I just don’t believe in just sitting around and not doing anything,” Niver said.
For being 100 years old, Niver has love and support from four grandchildren who care deeply for her. She said she is very proud of what she was able to accomplish in her lifetime. The secret to the longevity of life is to always stay active, Niver said.
“Just like that old saying, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” Niver said.
Niver is not only a snowmobile racing champion, but a woman who loves to live an active life.
