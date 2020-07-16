LEROY — There have been a lot of questions raised since the Village Market of LeRoy announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closed following "a possible COVID exposure."
"We ... will be closed until all employees are tested and the (entire store) has been (cleaned) and sanitized," the post reads. "We recommend our customers monitor for symptoms."
In response to the somewhat cryptic statement, which was shared 327 times, more than 160 questions and follow-up comments were posted.
Steve Hall, health officer with Central Michigan District Health Department, which covers Osceola County, said they also received a number of calls from people asking if they knew anything about the positive test and potential community exposure.
Hall said they initially didn't know anything about the incident but when they investigated further, it became clear what had happened.
An individual who was asymptotic tested positive some time before the Facebook post but did not inform the health department that they were employed not only at the Village Market of LeRoy but also at Travlers Bar, in LeRoy.
Hall said this revelation came as quite a surprise and complicated their contact tracing efforts.
"We want people to be truthful right off the bat," Hall said. "We have to find out when they worked and if there is a risk to the public."
While neither business informed the health department about the employee when they learned of the test result, Hall said they've since been very cooperative and are taking appropriate precautions to mitigate further exposure.
Allen Peterson, owner of the Village Market of LeRoy, sent a message to the Cadillac News indicating that the female employee was tested for COVID-19 as part of an unrelated medical procedure.
"She worked from 6 a.m. to 11:15 (a.m.) or so when she got the message that she was positive," Peterson said. "We closed the store 10 minutes later ... We plan to reopen Friday. As of now it will be our normal schedule. We are waiting for a couple test results."
The Cadillac News called and sent messages to Travlers Bar but did not receive a response by press time.
Hall said the employee who tested positive was last at work on July 12 at Travlers and July 13 at the Village Market of LeRoy.
He said they've determined that the woman didn't have significant contact with the general public, so the health risk she presented is low.
If that individual had been within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes, such as another coworker or customer, the risk of them spreading the disease would have been much higher, Hall said.
According to staff of both establishments, Hall said none of the individual's coworkers are in self-quarantine, which would be a requirement if any had been infected.
