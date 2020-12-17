CADILLAC - Cheryl Franklin is a frontline worker, doing a job most of us probably haven't even thought about.
A former dialysis technician, her job description has changed with Quest Diagnostics, the company that has employed her for 27 years. Now she collects blood samples from medical clinics throughout a five county area, including COVID-19 testing samples, and she delivers them to the testing lab.
Reliable transportation is crucial to her work, especially in the winter.
But like many, 2020 has been challenging. After losing an affordable rental, she's been staying in the New Hope Shelter for women.
"I'm scrambling to find something affordable," she said. "It's just me and my miniature poodle and affordable housing is so hard to find."
One morning over breakfast she read about the "Believe...Christmas Wishes Do Come True" - an invitation from the Cadillac News to have a wish granted.
In the first part of her letter she requested some wishes for the women's shelter.
"This is a comforting place to be," she wrote. "But it needs a little TLC. This place benefits so many people. It's exactly what it is called, NEW HOPE. I feel safe here and it's already changed my life."
At the end of the letter she added that she could really use some new tires since her employment depends on safe transportation.
When Steve Anderson, the owner of the Cadillac Tire Center, heard what Franklin was doing to help during the COVID crisis, he knew he wanted to grant this wish.
"I've been in Cadillac for 30-plus years," Anderson said. "I appreciate this community and everything everybody does. I'm glad I can give back, it's been a tough year for everybody. When I heard she's working in health care, that made a difference to me. I wanted to help her with new tires."
After looking at her tires, Anderson is putting a new set of snow tires on her SUV, noting that her current tires can still be used in the summer time.
"I'm so appreciative," Franklin told Anderson. "This means so much to me."
He will have her car ready in time for her to visit relatives for Christmas.
"We've been blessed here," Anderson said. "And now I am grateful to give back to someone making a difference."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.