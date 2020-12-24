MANTON — In a ringing unison that would have melted the heart of just about any holiday Scrooge, five rambunctious boys sang out the words "Thank you!" as they set about tearing into the assorted gifts that were arrayed before them.
Isaac, Logan, Brian, Parker and Andrew, ranging in age from 3 to 9, didn't even try to contain their excitement as they unwrapped their presents Wednesday at their grandmother's house in Manton. More presents would follow later this month during the official family Christmas gathering.
Grandmother Mary Borton didn't think she would be able to provide gifts for her grandsons this Christmas, so the sight of presents around the tree was a joyful one, indeed.
"I appreciate it so much," Borton said. "Money has been tight this year, with an unexpected funeral."
A few weeks earlier, Mary's aunt, Nancy Johnson, submitted a wish in the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
"Mary's 27-year-old daughter passed away in her sleep Nov. 10," Johnson wrote. "She left behind five beautiful sons ... Mary has worked hard all of her life. She has taken care of her parents as each was dying. Now to lose her daughter just before the holidays, well, I felt it could restore a bit of her faith that good things do happen to good people."
Johnson said Mary is one of the most giving, selfless people she knows. She said the loss of her daughter was a devastating blow to Mary, and a hardship that many people can't even begin to understand.
"It just broke her heart," Johnson said. "I can only touch the edges of that grief. I just wanted her to feel something this season besides grief ... that there's still something good out there. She's one of the most deserving people you'll want to know."
Johnson asked for Mary to have a day of pampering at the Grand Traverse Resort Spa and also for her to get to go on a "shopping spree" at Kohl’s in Traverse City to purchase something for each of her grandchildren.
Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, the Lake Cadillac Resort, and Merritt Speedway, jumped at the chance to give Mary and her grandsons a little bit of joy this holiday season.
"This is my feel-good thing every year," said Blackmer, who has participated in the Believe campaign since it was started several years ago. "I look forward to this. When I was younger, I didn't have it all that well and I told myself that if I could ever give back to people, I would."
Blackmer has granted many wishes over the years but he said this is perhaps the most touching and heart-felt one of all.
"They weren't going to have much of a Christmas," Blackmer said. "I'm hoping this could put some happiness into their lives."
Blackmer spared no expense to provide a number of gifts for each of Mary's grandsons. In all, Blackmer spent around $2,000 on gifts, which included toys, books, socks, clothes and many other items. The first round of these presents were passed out on Wednesday at Mary's house with the boys and their fathers present.
He also purchased a brand new set of tires for Mary, who commutes to Crystal Mountain Resort more than 30 miles from Manton every day for work in her truck.
"I'm just thrilled she was chosen," said Johnson, who added that the spa gift might not have worked out because of COVID-19 limitations, so the presents and tires actually worked out much better.
As winter approached, Mary said she began to worry more and more about her tires, which have been needing to be replaced for some time.
"I should have negotiated tires in my contract," Mary joked.
Mary said she couldn't help but to start crying when she was contacted by the Cadillac News and told about Nancy's wish and what Mike was doing for the family and herself.
"My daughter always made sure the kids had presents every Christmas," Mary said. "Financially, I couldn't have done all this. Mike went over and above on this."
Mary said she thinks her daughter would have been surprised by how much the community has stepped forward to help the family in the wake of her passing.
"They've given us food, Thanksgiving dinner was taken care of," Mary said. "They gave us gift cards, things (the kids) needed. I really appreciate everyone's help so much."
