CADILLAC - In just three years a group of area women has donated more than $20,000 to area charities.
Now the local founder of 100+ Women Who Care, Betsy Leavell, is ready to celebrate that milestone during the Oct. 8 virtual meeting.
"We will be going over that $20,000 mark, it's amazing," she said.
Anyone can join by pledging $10 a month. They meet three times a year for one hour to hear local nonprofits share their missions. Then the group votes on who will receive their donations.
Leavell loves the win/win. Half of the groups that share their mission get needed funding. The others have raised awareness and have a chance to come back.
"I have seen how, by the power of numbers, you have more money to give," Leavell said. "The more women, the more money. Last year the chosen charities received beween $550 and $720 each."
Three years ago 33 women brought $10 to the first meeting and witnessed three local causes receive $110 each.
"That first year the Salvation Army explained how much difference that money was going to make...it was amazing," Leavell said. "It's part of our mission statement to make a difference...we made a difference because we pooled our money."
Leavell worked for 36 years as an assistant physical therapist for Munson Cadillac Rehab...and still works part time in retirement. When she started the group she sought sponsorship through the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Foundation that in turn receives a percent of the donations. At each meeting members vote on the services within the foundation they wish to support. This month members will choose between ER Services and the Family Birthing Unit. So far the foundation as received $5,000, another milestone.
"For $10 a month we are making a difference in our community through the power of our members," Leavell said.
Third Anniversary Meeting Oct. 8
Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 the virtual meeting begins through an email presentation that can be accessed for one week. Anyone who wants to join can send an email to Leavell at: 100pluswwcca@gmail.com for information. Members have a week to vote and the winners will be announced as early as Oct. 16.
There will be a Door Prize drawing every 24 hours of the week-long voting period.
The groups making presentations include: New Hope Center, Hope Network Cadillac, OASIS/Family Resource Center, Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, and Special Olympics Area 32, Wexford-Missaukee Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.