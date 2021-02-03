EVART — This one is for the ladies and the ladies only.
Every year a women's only hunt that caters to both beginners and experienced hunters is held in Evart at Meemo's Farm, 12081 3 Mile Road. The upscale farm is located on more than 1,453 acres of forest, open fields, marshland, bogs, ponds and lakes. The March 6 event is sponsored by the Montcalm County chapter of Pheasants Forever, so it should be no surprise it is an upland bird hunt.
Pheasants Forever is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management policies and programs.
The cost for the event is $250 for Pheasants Forever members or $300 for nonmembers, which includes guides and dogs at no extra charge. The March 6 event includes coffee and doughnuts during registration, clay shooting as a warm-up, lunch, and then the hunt.
Five fields/teams of four women will head out each with an experienced guide and a bird dog. The limit will be five pheasants and two chukars per hunter, which will be cleaned and packaged after the hunt. Individual hunters are welcomed and will be assimilated into four-person teams.
Participation is limited to 20 hunters to adhere to COVID requirements. Face masks are required while indoors and proper social distancing of at least 6 feet is required outdoors. Participants, however, are encouraged to wear face coverings as an added precaution.
Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6 or until slots are full. To sign up or to ask questions, contact Sherry Teegardin at cmevsdvm@yahoo.com. Payment with cash will occur on the day of the event.
