Women's walking group forms to make evening strolls safer

CADILLAC — In a scenic and recreation-filled city like Cadillac, walking is a popular activity, but taking a stroll alone isn’t safe for everyone.
Many women feel uneasy about taking walks alone, because it can leave them vulnerable to harassment from men. Cadillac resident and business owner Nikki Skinner has faced some of these situations herself while out on her frequent evening walks. Skinner said she’s a firm believer of the phrase “safety in numbers,” and that’s why she’s starting the Cadillac Area Women’s Walk.
School and Community Resource Officer with the Cadillac Police Department Austin Reardon said he was happy to hear about the formation of the walking group, because it’s a safer way for people in the area to enjoy the outdoors. Reardon said the department recently received a call from a morning workout group who dealt with a “disorderly male” during their class.
He said the call is the first they’ve received this year from women who are feeling unsafe using local outdoor recreation, but it has been an issue in the past.
“Last year, there was some homeless individuals on the White Pine,” he said. “Normally they were hanging out on park benches or being in the woods doing illegal drugs, but nothing this year.”
Reardon believes the increased presence of police in the Cadillac area has contributed to keeping these individuals off the trails, which makes it safer for women, and residents in general, to enjoy their walks. However, he said it’s still beneficial for women walkers to be prepared if they do choose to walk without a group. Pepper spray and key chain alarms are two tools that he recommends women carry on their person.
The idea for a walking group had been on Skinner’s mind for several months, but she said it was spurred by her own solo walking encounters, and the recent overturning of Roe v Wade. Skinner said she worries that assault cases could spike following the SCOTUS decision.
“I just see assault cases going on the rise, and that makes me scared for me, and the children, and all the other women that are here, because it brings me back to those times when I’ve had my own experiences,” Skinner said. “And I’m like, those are going to be much more frequent for people now, so what can I do here?”
Women take a number of precautions before they step outside the comfort of their homes, and they’re mostly related to staying aware and prepared for danger.
A frequent discussion amongst Skinner and her female peers is their inability to listen to music while they walk. She said many of the women she knows feel the need to stay alert on their walks, and wearing headphones or earbuds is too much of a risk.
Skinner is hoping that walking with a group will help those women feel secure enough to listen to their music, podcasts and audiobooks without fear of being caught off guard. She’s also hoping their large number of walkers will keep any threatening individuals at bay.
“You’re not going to have any weirdo come up to you,” she said. “or somebody who’s on drugs or super drunk try to pull something on you.”
Although Skinner loves living in Cadillac, she said there are a lot of people who don’t see the dangers present in the community. Coming from a small town in the Upper Peninsula, Skinner said she used to be one of those people, but a late night encounter in City Park taught her that it’s important to keep her guard up.
Skinner and a friend were walking through the park around 11 p.m. when she said they were chased by a man with a metal pole in his hand. The pair ran down the street until they were out of the man’s line of sight. Skinner said she called the police and filed a report, but the incident has always stuck with her.
“We thought we were running for our lives that night,” she said.
Skinner said it was a shock to experience that kind of threat in a community that she assumed would be as safe as her hometown. Many residents still hang on to the misconception that being rural is synonymous with being safe, but Skinner said they fail to realize that the threat of danger comes both from within and outside the community.
“As Cadillac grows, the tourism grows, too ... so I think it comes from the community, but I also think it comes from people who aren’t a part of the community, who are just here for a little bit,” she said. “When we live in such a moving area, and we have to expect that things are going to move in a negative way as well.”
When she first publicized the women’s walk on social media, Skinner was expecting more negative feedback; particularly because of the group’s rule against bringing along husbands and boyfriends.
If there are women participating in the walk who have experienced assault or abuse from men, Skinner is concerned the presence of men they don’t know might cause them to become uncomfortable or on edge.
“Boyfriends and husbands, though we know them personally, the women around us do not,” she said. “You trust them, but we don’t trust them.”
Skinner said women are welcome to bring along their children, especially with the climbing cost of childcare.
Despite her expectation, Skinner said the response to the women’s walk has been overwhelmingly positive. A separate Facebook group has been made for the walk to put participants in contact and more easily plan out dates and times for walking. Based on a recent group poll regarding days of availability, walks have been scheduled to take place on Wednesdays, but a starting date has not been set.
Skinner is anticipating that walks will begin in the evening, because that’s when women often feel the most vulnerable. However, she said early morning hours can be dangerous as well, and a second walking shift will likely be added once the ball gets rolling. As far as walking locations go, Skinner is leaving the decision up to the group. A few suggestions thus far include the White Pine Trail and the walkway along the lake.
The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce plans to lend a hand in promoting the women’s walk as well. Administrative Assistant Bethany Miller said the chamber is more than a business resource, it’s also a community resource. She said chamber staff has received feedback from residents alerting them to the lack of safety on Cadillac’s trails and walkways. When they caught wind of Skinner’s walk, they saw its relevance to the community and wanted to help spread the word.
“We’ve got lots more people coming to Cadillac, and it’s not always the safest and most comfortable for women at night to walk,” Miller said. “So we always want to be supportive of any of these community groups.”
Cadillac Area Women’s Walk has accumulated 104 members, and Skinner said there are more women joining every day. She said she’s eager to start walking and getting to know other women in her community in a safe and friendly setting.
