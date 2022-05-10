Women's Wellness and Wedding Expo coming to The Wex

CADILLAC — An event that’s been several years in the making has finally arrived. A Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo is being held at The Wex on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are currently selling for $12 per person, and 25% of the proceeds will be going to Oasis Family Resource Center and the Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) of Cadillac.
Organizer Amanda Siggins said she originally planned to put on the expo pre-COVID, but plans were then paused as shutdowns began. The following year brought uncertainty in terms of mandates and guidelines, and Siggins feared the event couldn’t be as big as she really wanted.
Finally, expo organizers were confident that 2022 was the year to make their event happen, and Siggins said it’s going to include fun and resources for every woman in the community.
“We’re trying to just make a super awesome fun day for ladies to get out, because there’s not a lot of things like that for women,” she said. “It’s always like events targeted towards men, or families specifically, but we’re just trying to give the ladies a break.”
Activities for the weekend include speakers, vendors, food trucks and giveaways.
Some speakers will be discussing self-defense for women, and will be bringing along available self-defense tools. Another speaker will be focusing on how to spot human trafficking, and what to do when you see it, as well as domestic and sexual abuse awareness.
To keep the day fun and female-focused, Siggins said they’ll be having a DJ playing some classic girl power tunes. A wine bar and Starbucks coffee station will also be available through the day, free of charge.
Attendees are encouraged to bring along their friends and acquaintances, but they’ll also be able to meet new people with a series of icebreakers.
“I think this is an opportunity to go out and play games that we don’t usually get an opportunity to do,” Siggins said. “We’re going to do some icebreaker games just to meet other people at the event, so you have an opportunity to maybe leave with a friend that you didn’t have when you came.”
There will also be a chance for attendance to win varying gift certificates to local businesses like Horizon Books and Emmi’s Closet, in addition to giveaways from wedding vendors in the area. Vendors from across the community will also be set up with individual booths inside The Wex.
As of right now, Siggins said the event has garnered a lot of interest, but she’s hoping to increase ticket sales, stating that the more people in attendance, the more fun it will be. No matter the turnout, she said the intention is for the Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo to become an annual event.
An expo agenda and link to purchase a ticket can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.