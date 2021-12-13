Wonderland Human Society looking for partners to solve community cat problem

CADILLAC — Feral and stray cats are a problem in many areas of Wexford County and a small group of community members is trying to be part of a solution.
On a recent December day, 26 feral or stray cats, including 11 females and 15 males, were spayed or neutered at the Cadillac National Guard Armory. The mass procedure was part of the Wonderland Humane Society’s ongoing trap, neuter and release program.
The Wonderland Humane Society is a tax-exempt 501c (3) animal welfare volunteer organization that receives no funding from any governmental agency. It also is not affiliated with any larger humane organizations at the state or national level or part of the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
The five volunteers who make up the Wexford County non-profit work out of their homes and meet monthly at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. Wonderland volunteer Sunny Crips said the organization has been around for 50 years and during that timeframe, the goal has remained the same.
“Our primary goal was to educate people on animal welfare and help people spay and neuter animals,” Crips said. “For 45 years, we worked off the money we had in a bank account that had come from bequeathments.”
The way they helped to fund the procedures was by giving low-income individuals vouchers. The price and wait times, however, started to both increase and in some cases, the vouchers would expire before they could use them. Many times the money the vouchers provided also was not enough and these low-income individuals couldn’t afford to make up the difference, Crips said.
Eventually, the group started to do fundraisers to help provide the money needed to fund its mission.
During the pandemic, Crips said they were receiving requests from people who had a huge number of feral cats on their property. They couldn’t afford to spay or neuter 15 to 20 cats so Crips said Wonderland decided to reinvent what they did to achieve their goal.
“It was not working well enough to make any difference. After 50 years of helping low-income people, it didn’t seem like there was any difference,” she said.
That is when the idea of having the trap, neuter and release clinics came into focus. In 2021, Crips said they had seven in all and roughly 190 cats were altered and made sterile. This includes three entire feral cat colonies. While Wonderland pays for a majority of the procedures, the people who bring in the cats are also asked to pay a small fee. The veterinarians who perform the procedures also do them at a discount.
“We think it will make a community impact over a course of time and we are committed to doing them for five years to see if it makes a difference,” she said.
While the program is only for cats, Crips said the hope is to expand to dogs. She also said the hope is city and county officials will respond to correspondence Wonderland is sending out asking for them to partner with them to address this problem.
The hope is that the municipalities in the county will see the benefit of working together to solve the problem posed by large, feral cat populations.
“We can continue as a small group or as an ingredient of a community solving a problem,” she said.
To get more information on Wonderland or to make a donation, call the humane society at (231) 920-6405 or email Info@WonderlandHumane.org.
