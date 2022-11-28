The bond between an owner and the dog, cat or any other animal they call a pet is special.
One local organization is hoping a new program will help to form that bond between owners and their new pets. A recent encounter with a family who needed to re-home a pet after the death of a family member opened an opportunity for Wonderland Humane Society to connect veterans and seniors with an emotional support animal.
While the 501©3 non-profit organization has been spending the past few years trying to address the region’s feral cat program through the Trap, Neuter and Release program, the humane society is looking to serve as a conduit to connect families who may be looking for an emotional support dog.
The primary initiative of the humane society’s new canine program is to match veterans, senior citizens or those with health challenges with a compatible companion dog who will reduce stress, anxiety and loneliness.
Wonderland hopes this will offer emotional support and love to those people in the community who need it most, by attempting to match dogs who are in the Wexford County Animal Shelter as well as from other animal welfare outlets. Since this partnership goes beyond a typical adoption, Wonderland will be providing special dog training professionals to match personalities and needs to form a life-long bond between canines and humans.
These animals shouldn’t be considered “service dogs,” but companion pets with the possibility of being able to assist with a person’s request for a specialized skill.
Although Wonderland Humane Society Board member Susan Tilkin said the organization is helping to spearhead the fledgling program, the Wexford County Veterans Services also has played a role in its development. Ani-Meals organizer Crystal Johnson also has helped to spread the word, according to Tilkin.
“(She) wanted to keep people from having to give away their pets because they couldn’t feed them. Seniors and veterans are two of her primary constituents,” Tilkin said. “Crystal (Johnson) is associated with WHS, as well, and our two organizations work closely together on many fronts. In fact, after a Facebook post, we ended up getting calls from four states along with the nearly dozen families who reached out here from in Cadillac and surrounding communities.”
While veterans suffering from PTSD or other issues from their service are the population segment the program looks to assist, Tilkin said the other population this program looks to serve are senior citizens. She said the canine program hopes to address things like senior isolation by connecting the person with a companion pet, either dog or cat.
Tilkin said after a family had to surrender their dog Riley due to health issues, the animal went to the Wexford County Animal Shelter. Riley, however, didn’t stay long, according to Tilkin. He was taken in to offer companionship by a senior citizen.
“This is the senior citizen aspect of this program Wonderland Humane Society hopes to spread the word to residents in Wexford County because we know how much pets can do for people of any age but seniors who feel isolated can benefit greatly from such companionship as family members are often too busy,” she said.
The volunteers who make up the Wonderland Humane Society work out of their homes and meet monthly at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. The organization has been around for 50 years and during that timeframe, the goals have remained the same.
Those goals include promoting the health and welfare of the animals in our community; educating the community about animal welfare and the groups and resources available to help them; and being a communication link between local animal organizations to better serve and educate the public.
Established in 1970, Wonderland Humane Society was one of the first animal welfare groups to operate in Northern Michigan.
It has served many community needs over the years, including spay/neuter assistance, pet fostering, humane education and even operating the county animal shelter for a while during a period of a funding shortage. Recently, it has given financial assistance to local groups such as the Pit Stop/Save A Buddy Program, Animal Advocates Trap/Neuter/Release and the Ani-Meals pet food pantry.
For 45 years, Wonderland worked off the money it had in a bank account that had come from bequeathments. Eventually, the group started to do fundraisers to help provide the money needed to fund its mission.
If a veteran, senior or someone with a disability is looking for a companion dog or cat, they can reach out to Wonderland’s Facebook page or via the organization’s website page. If a person is not able to use the internet, they also may call (231) 920-6405 and leave a message that will be returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.