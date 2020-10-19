CADILLAC — People looking for folk art or a way to catch a big fish will want to come to Cadillac Commons on Oct. 24.
On that day, The Market will house between 25-30 vendors featuring local fish decoy carvers, a tank to test and swim decoys, spears, lures, reels, poles, buckets, ducks, and more. Gail Nelson, who is helping to organize the event, said the event, which has happened the past two years concentrates on local carvers. One of the best-known decoy carvers from Cadillac is Oscar Peterson, Gail said.
Although this year’s event marks the third year it has occurred, Gail said 2020 has been a year of change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, the event took place at the Cart T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in December, but this year they couldn’t do it because of the pandemic.
“I called the health department, got ahold of the city, and put this together in the last month,‘ she said of the event.
Gail’s husband Al is a carver and has been making decoys for decades.
Al and his brother Jim are well-known when it comes to carving and, in particular, decoys showing the “Cadillac style‘ or the style of renowned fish decoy carver Oscar Peterson. The 77-year-old said when he was a child his dad had a truck, and Peterson did landscaping so he hired his dad for this truck. His brother Jim helped with the loading and unloading of the truck, and while Peterson never showed him how to carve decoys like him, he let him watch.
“I do the Cadillac style carving. That is all I do. To me, that is the benchmark of decoys as far as I’m concerned,‘ Al said. “They are different than the ones made in Minnesota, they swim different, and there is a difference in appearance.‘
Although he doesn’t spearfish anymore, Al said it is a great sport, and similar to how a person feels when they harvest a deer, spearing a big fish with a decoy you made is just as exciting. While the decoys were originally used in spearing, Al said these days a lot of people buy them to display as artwork.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Market, 117 W. Cass St. Admission is free, and all COVID-19 protocols apply including wearing masks and social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.