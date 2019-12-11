CADILLAC — Steel-toed boots are an important need for workers in the community.
Love INC is a local organization that works to provide food, shelter, health care, and family support services to those in need in the community. Executive director Carol Dolan says that one of the greatest needs this season is steel-toed boots. Steel-toed boots are required by factories to begin work and the price of these shoes can be prohibitive for some people.
“Love INC works to help people who are getting back into the workforce," Dolan says. Love INC wants to make sure that the price of boots does not get in anyone’s way.
Dolan encourages anyone who is interested in helping to donate work boots in men’s or women’s sizes to Love INC at one of their two resale stores. They have one in Manton and one in Reed City. People interested in helping can also contribute financially with checks payable to Love INC and mailing them to the following address: Love INC, P.O. BOX 88, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Dolan said that Love INC helps with a large variety of needs. “These needs include clothing, diapers, furniture, utility help, and prescription copays," she says. Of course, there are some needs that Love INC is not able to address, but even then they make sure to connect those in need with partners in the community who may be able to help.
