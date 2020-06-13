MCBAIN — Ethan Barton was on his way to his job at Caberfae Peaks in December when he got the call from Congressman John Moolenaar.
He had been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Barton, now 18, is believed to be the first McBain Rural Agricultural School graduate to be admitted to the Naval Academy
"Me and Mrs. (Kristi) Schwartz looked it up, through all the files and everything," said Barton, who called Schwartz an "angel" for all the assistance she gave him in his application.
Admission to the Naval Academy is a big win for Barton personally and McBain, as well.
The elite four-year-institution is free to attend, so long as you agree to serve in the Navy as an officer for five years afterward. Admission is a rigorous process — more than just submitting grades, test scores and a couple of letters of recommendation.
Barton said he first became interested in the Naval Academy when he started researching what it would take to have a career at NASA. He discovered the Naval Academy has one of the country's best aerospace engineering programs, and started looking into both the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy.
Mom wasn't surprised by his interest.
"Ethan has always set his sights high and worked hard to achieve his goals," Amanda Barton said.
It'll be hard to let him go, though.
"I lobbied for the Air Force, because then we could go visit a lot more often," Amanda Barton said with a laugh, explaining that it's easier to visit when your child isn't stationed on a submarine.
Dad, Adam Barton, is pastor at Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church.
Ethan began working to make himself a good candidate, and at first, he failed.
Rejected for a summer STEM program, he was told, "You're smart enough ... but ... you haven't shown us that you're a fully-rounded person yet," Barton recalled. "So I kind of took that as a challenge. I ran with it. If you've seen my resume, it could kill a man."
He then ran for student president — and lost.
"You'll never catch me talking bad about Madeline, who I lost to," Barton said. "She deserved to win at that point. I had done, really, nothing to earn respect."
He kept going.
He got elected to student council. As a National Honor Society member (vice president) he knew that some students struggled to fulfill their volunteer hours. Together with another student, he co-founded Youth Leaders of McBain, a community outreach program.
And the list goes on.
He's an accomplished student and a National Merit Scholar. Dual-enrolled. Bilingual. A three-sport athlete in football basketball and track and field.
Barton isn't just any accomplished candidate — out of a group of 1,000, he won a "most outstanding" award through a summer seminar for aspiring Naval Academy attendees.
"He is that top-tier, go-getter student-athlete that looks like he can basically do anything he wants to out there," said Stephen Johanson of Traverse City, a Naval Academy graduate who interviews candidates for the school. "We're excited to bring him in and get him through the Naval Academy and then commissioned as an officer."
Barton, who will depart for "Plebe Summer" on June 30, said he hasn't been researching too much about his future at the Naval Academy.
The best advice he got, he said, is that expectations can lead to complications.
"Just wait until you learn the rules for that year, and kind of take it one day at a time," Barton said.
Roll with the punches, in other words.
"He can do any of the challenges that I know are ahead of him," Johanson said. "It's a question of if he wants to, and I think he does."
Barton's view on hard work should serve him well.
Instilled in him by family and coaches, he said, is a belief that "work is not enough reason to say 'no' to something."
If you're tired, if you're feeling lazy — that's no excuse.
"Do it 'til it's done," Barton said.
