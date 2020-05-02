Work on Lofts to resume in May; new completion date may not be until September

CADILLAC — With construction activities approved to resume statewide on May 7, that means work on the Cadillac Lofts can resume, as well.
Project architect Dean DeKryger, with the DK Design Group, said they will be able to start construction again on May 7 but he added that some workers won't actually be back on site until the following Monday so as to not disrupt their unemployment schedule for the previous week.
"We will jump right back into cabinetry installation on the fourth floor, painting on the third floor and drywall finishing on the second floor," DeKryger told the Cadillac News. "We will also be installing doors as we work our way down. Mechanical and electrical work will be proceeding."
DeKryger said they are hoping inspections will be happening again, as well. They would like to get electrical inspections finished in order to bring permanent power to the structure, which will be required prior to the elevator installation.
"The elevator is ready to be delivered as soon as we can verify that our requirements are met," DeKryger said.
Work on the structure was put on hiatus in March when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instituted the "stay home, stay safe" order to control the spread of coronavirus.
Prior to the work delay, the project was expected to be done by June but now DeKryger said the Lofts may not be finished until September.
The Cadillac Lofts is located at the intersection of Mitchell and Cass streets, and will include two L-shaped buildings, each four stories tall, with residential apartments on the top three stories and commercial establishments on the bottom floors.
Currently, crews are working on the first building. DeKryger said the construction schedule of the second building will depend on the approval of a brownfield redevelopment plan to add public parking around the perimeter of the block.
Crews removed several structures located on the block before work on the Lofts began. One structure — G and D Pizza and Party Store — is still in business at the site but its owners are in the process of moving into a new building several blocks north of their current location.
DeKryger said he wasn't at liberty to discuss details about any potential commercial tenant for the first floor of the Lofts building currently under construction.
