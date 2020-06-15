CADILLAC — Once in a while, crews doing road reconstruction work in downtown Cadillac will uncover subterranean structures, doorways and passages.
Of course, discoveries such as these light up the imaginations of many people who enjoy contemplating what they were used for in the past.
Were they used for people to travel from business to business without being noticed? To escape from the authorities? To transport illegal booze to bars and poolrooms during Prohibition? Or were there other, less glamorous, uses for these structures?
This week, crews working on Mason Street across from the Cadillac News dug up an old room that was buried under the sidewalk and connected to the Blick Dillon Insurance agency. Most of the structure was removed by crews in preparation for reconstruction the roadway but a bricked-off doorway can still be seen connected to the Blick Dillon Insurance building, below the level of the sidewalk.
Many people have heard stories of secret passageways connecting downtown businesses, and many of those stories originated at the Cadillac 4 Movie Theater.
Theater manager and local historian Richard Shults confirmed there is a passageway at the movie theater that connects to adjacent businesses on the same block but it was sealed off with bricks long ago, so it's difficult to determine how extensive it is.
Shults has done a little research into the possibility of there being a network of passages underneath Cadillac and what he found isn't very sensational, but interesting, nonetheless.
"It has always seemed to me that they are more 'connected basements' than tunnels that you would think about from, like, 'Hogan's Heroes,'" Shults told the Cadillac News.
An example of this was when city workers dug up the sidewalk in front the old Cadillac State Bank — now Huntington Bank — a number of years ago (see pictures).
"In my mind, (it) is not farfetched to think that basements could have been linked, or even forgotten about as the laws that developers or property owners had to fill in or destroy any underground work so the new people don't find any 'surprises' that weren't on the books," Shults said.
Over the years, Shults said Mitchell Street has undergone extensive changes, so he's not at all surprised to learn that old structures are being unearthed.
Shults said a famous example of how much the downtown area has changed is a building that was constructed by John Leeson on the outskirts of early Clam Lake. He said the building had a huge basement but by the time workers flattened the area enough to level out the surrounding countryside and fill in nearby swamps, the basement ended up being the first story.
All that being said, Shults said he had no idea what the structure connected to the Blick Dillon Insurance building could have been used for. Neither did fellow Wexford County historian Cliff Sjogren or Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffery Dietlin.
To find out, the Cadillac News asked some of the people working at Blick Dillon, and they offered a feasible explanation.
A longtime employee said they used to be able to go into the room under the sidewalk but about a year ago, knowing the city would be doing some work on Mason Street, they filled in the doorway leading to it.
She said back in the day, before electricity, the room was used to store coal, which people used to heat buildings ... at least that's what she's been told.
If you have any insight into what the room might have been used for, feel free to email clamphere@cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.