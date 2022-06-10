CADILLAC — Crews began major reconstruction work on Simon Street this week.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said the work this week will include pavement, concrete curb and gutter removal and replacement, in addition to driveway reconstructions from the street back to the sidewalk.
After the pavement is removed, water main and sanitary sewer construction will begin in certain blocks. Boice said they anticipate a couple of small interruptions in water service; affected residents will be notified in advance by the contractor.
Residential driveway access will be allowed after pavement removal except when excavation is occurring on the block. Parking on the street will not be allowed during construction. Residents are asked to use the adjacent side streets.
Residents should bring their garbage cans to the nearest side street on normal garbage days.
Delivery of mail will not be affected. The cost of construction will not be charged to the property owner. Anyone with a physical disability and need of special accommodations should contact Prein and Newhof or the city of Cadillac.
