Work progressing on Chestnut, Evart streets, North Boulevard

CADILLAC — A number of street reconstruction projects are under way right now in Cadillac.
Work is progressing smoothly on Chestnut Street, which has been torn up between Colfax Street and Leeson Avenue for a couple of weeks.
"It is going well," wrote project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, in an email to the Cadillac News.
"Right now we are working on the installation of storm sewer for drainage. DTE has installed a new gas main along Chestnut and is working on new leads to homes along Chestnut and on Sunset Lane. Our road contractor, CJ’s Excavating, is coordinating with DTE to have this work happen while we have the roadbed exposed in order to avoid utility cuts in a brand new pavement."
The original completion timeline for the project is early September and Houk said they're still on track to meeting this deadline.
"Even with all the rain that we’ve had recently, everything is still on schedule," Houk said.
Concrete work on Chestnut is planned for the last week of July. This will be when the new curb, gutter and driveway approaches are poured. After that, crews will be ready to build back the roadbed and pave the new asphalt pavement, Houk said.
The scope of the project includes hydrant replacements and storm sewer improvements; asphalt pavement and concrete curb and gutter reconstruction; driveway approach reconstruction; and ADA compliant ramp installation at the intersections with some sidewalk replacement in select areas.
Work also is going on nearby at the intersection of Seneca Place and North Boulevard. This is a separate project involving storm sewer replacement.
"It is going slower than we would like," said Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin. "Ran into a few hiccups with other utilities being extremely close to the existing storm drain we are replacing. We should have North Boulevard opened back up by Friday and the Seneca portion done soon after. We are replacing a corrugated metal storm drain, which was rusting away and causing sink holes, with a concrete storm drain."
Another road reconstruction project in Cadillac right now is on Evart Street, which Houk said also is on schedule.
"We expect the underground phase to be done by the end of July, meaning all the pipe will be installed and buried," Houk said. "Concrete and paving will be in August."
On Friday, Houk said bids from contractors are due to the Michigan Department of Transportation on the roundabout project in the works for the intersection of Division and Crosby.
