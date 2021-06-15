CADILLAC — A portion of Chestnut Street near the intersection with North Boulevard is slated to be torn up next week and rebuilt over the summer months.
Chestnut Street construction is due to start on Monday, June 21, and is expected to be complete by early September, weather-depending. The road will be rebuilt between Colfax and Leeson, which is the stretch of the road that wasn’t done last year.
With both Kenwood School and the junior high on Chestnut Street, pushing construction later into June makes sense, though the date is also dependent on contractor availability.
“We like to have those projects done mid-summer when school is not in session," Connie Houk, the civil engineer with Prein and Newhof, previously told the Cadillac News.
The street will be widened to accommodate wider bike lanes. Sidewalk ramps will be made ADA-compliant.
Pavement and curbs will be ripped out and replaced, as will underground infrastructure.
The detour will be on Division Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.