CADILLAC — A 65-year-old worker from Kalkaska has died after he was burned in a flash fire on Nov. 26.
Lambda Energy Resources, which owns the well where the flash fire occurred, identified the worker as Larry Francis.
"Lambda offers condolences to the Francis family during this difficult time,‘ the company said in a statement emailed to the Cadillac News by the company's general counsel.
Francis was a rig supervisor who worked for Beckman Production Services. The 65-year-old and two other workers were cleaning and testing Lambda’s Norwich 5-40 well in Missaukee County on Nov. 26. During a process known as hot-oiling, vapors ignited, causing an accidental flash fire that burned the Kalkaska man and another worker, a 56-year-old from Grayling. They went to the hospital in Grayling but were later transferred to the Hurley Burn Center in Flint.
"(Francis's) condition deteriorated and he died on Dec. 4 following a surgical procedure," Lamba Energy said.
MIOSHA announced on Friday that Francis was the 33rd worker to die in Michigan in 2019.
"It's very very sad," said Rick Henderson, a fuel operations manager for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the Genesee County Medical Examiner's office notified his office that Francis had died. Yancer did not have an update on the 56-year-old's condition.
The Missaukee County Sheriff's Office has turned its investigation over to MIOSHA. EGLE is also investigating.
“We’re working with them,‘ Henderson said. "We’re providing them information.‘
Lamba Energy says it is also investigating and cooperating with state investigators.
Beckman Production Services did not immediately return a phone call Friday.
