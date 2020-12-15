Workers at 2 Michigan hospitals first to get virus vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS — Frontline health care workers at two Michigan hospitals have become the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a call with reporters, Spectrum Healthcare President and CEO Tina Freese Decker announced that the healthcare administration had administered its first doses at 12:04 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Front-line and nursing home workers are in the first phase of the vaccine roll-out.
Dr. Marc McClelland, 46, a pulmonologist who has been caring for COVID-19 patients, said he feels fine and that his arm is not sore.
He is believed to be the first person in Michigan to receive the vaccine after government approval. Yvette Kamana, an ICU nurse, received her dose from the same vial as McClelland.
She said she had initially been skeptical about the vaccine but has become more optimistic and volunteered to be among the first to be vaccinated.
"The more we get vaccinated . . . the more we can get out there and get some people back to work get restaurants open and children back to school," Kamana said.
Dr. McClelland said he wasn't nervous to receive the vaccine.
"I'm really not the first," Dr. McClelland said. "Many, many thousands have gone before me in the clinical trials."
Spectrum Healthcare said they are expecting more shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine throughout the week. Additionally, the healthcare system has been guaranteed a shipment in three weeks.
That is when Dr. McClelland and Nurse Kamana will receive their second doses of the vaccine.
In the Pfizer studies, antibodies started after about a week.
"But that protection is really quite unreliable," said Russell Lampen, DO and division chief of infectious disease, Spectrum Health West Michigan. "There certainly still is the possibility you could develop a COVID infection after receiving the first dose, even though there may be some protection in that window period."
After the second dose, protection is 95% or greater, Lampen said.
Vaccinations were also carried out at Michigan Medical in Ann Arbor. They came as the state reported 7,205 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 90 deaths Sunday and Monday.
Health care workers across the country began receiving the vaccine Monday — marking the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history. About 20 million people could be immunized by the end of December if a second vaccine is authorized soon.
The vaccine distributed Monday is produced by Michigan-based Pfizer and has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Hopefully, this vaccine will bring cause for hope and optimism," McClelland told reporters. "It's been very well scrutinized. The FDA has recommended it is safe. It's a wonderful opportunity."
Additional Michigan hospitals are expected to begin vaccinating health care staff later this week, according to the state.
Nearly 438,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. Total deaths have topped 10,700.
"The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan signals that the end of this pandemic is near," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
"However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to the general population," she added. "Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands."
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday.
"Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives — including stepping up today to receive vaccines." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release.
