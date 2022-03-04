CADILLAC — Operations at the Groupe Beneteau boat manufacturing plant in Cadillac are complex, requiring detailed coordination of numerous processes, employees and materials.
When something delays or disrupts the flow of these operations, it can cause a lot of problems, and while plant managers are used to making adjustments when this happens, lately it’s been happening a lot more often.
Mike Downey, director of quality control for Groupe Beneteau’s Cadillac plant, said they’ve experienced supply chain issues and employee shortages before, but they’ve never occurred simultaneously and for such an extended period of time.
“It really complicates the business,” Downey said. “It’s impacting us in a way we’ve never been impacted before. Everything we’ve done in the past (to address these types of problems) we’re not able to do today.”
Kelly Cater, Groupe Beneteau’s North America director of human resources, said supply chain disruptions and employee shortages combine and interact with each other to make a bad situation even worse. For instance, when they don’t have all the components they need to finish a boat, they have to shrink-wrap it and store it outside, which takes employees away from other duties; and when they finally receive the component, they have to pull the boat back inside the plant to finish it off, taking even more time away from other duties.
If they were fully staffed, Cater said these complications would be easier to deal with, but as it is, they’re about 30 employees short and when boats have to be put on back order, it causes delays in other production areas of the plant.
In an ironic twist to the situation, the same forces that have contributed to workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions also have improved Group Beneteau’s sales over the last couple of years.
Cater said with more people getting outside amid the pandemic, sales of their various boat brands, including Four Winns, Wellcraft, Scarab, Glastron, Beneteau and Jeanneau have skyrocketed. If not for this increase in orders since the beginning of the pandemic, Cater said they’d likely be able to get by on their current workforce.
Other businesses have experienced similar persistent challenges in attracting employees since the pandemic started, particularly those in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Mike Blackmer, owner of the Lake Cadillac Resort, Dockside Inn restaurant, Hermann’s European Cafe, and Pines Sport Bar and Bowling Center in Cadillac, said while the employment situation isn’t as dire as it was several months ago, it remains pretty bad.
For instance, Blackmer said he’s been trying to fill a clerk position at one of his businesses for three months now. Other positions have been easier to fill but Blackmer said he’s now paying higher hourly wages than ever — several dollars more in some cases — and even with that incentive, retaining help has been difficult.
Like Groupe Beneteau, Blackmer said he’s also been affected by supply chain disruptions, which have limited supplies of essential food items and forced his restaurants to take certain items off the menu. Prices on the menu also have to be constantly adjusted — about once every 45 days.
Also like Groupe Beneteau, Blackmer said workforce shortages have caused operational delays at his businesses, including long wait times. Blackmer said while most customers are understanding about having to wait a little longer to be served, others aren’t as patient and go elsewhere.
“That is happening everywhere,” Blackmer said. “Did Cadillac lose some people (in the work force)? Where are they?”
Blackmer theorized that limited housing options in the area could be impacting the availability of workers. He knows this is a factor in at least one case involving an employee of his who’s been trying to find an affordable place to live in the area for months, without success.
One of the biggest challenges for Blackmer has been trying to figure out when to schedule his available staff, as some days they are slammed with customers while other days they are dead.
As winter transitions to spring and summer, Blackmer forecasts that it will only get busier and busier, while the availability of employees will continue to be an issue.
“I think I’m going to struggle,” Blackmer said.
At Groupe Beneteau, Downey said it seems as though they’re competing with all the other industrial companies in the city for the same small group of prospective employees. They haven’t seen an influx of new workers to match the increase in demand they’re seeing for their products.
Cater said she’s noticed a lot of women have left the workforce or switched to part-time hours since the pandemic began, possibly as a result of difficulties finding child care. Downey said another factor that may be keeping people home is the extended child tax credit, which in 2021 paid families every month as opposed to once at the beginning of the year. This may have provided the support families needed to allow one partner to stay home with the kids or work part-time.
Cater said another trend she’s noticed is people coming out of retirement to take jobs vacated by people under 50 years old that have left the workforce. The departure of many in this age group also have made room for younger workers, and while they tend to require a lot more training than experienced workers, Downey said they’re happy to provide it, in hopes of finding employees who will stick around for awhile.
To attract employees, they’ve implemented various incentive programs in the last couple of years, including a $1,000 sign-on bonus, a recently-announced profit sharing program, and other perks such as free boat rentals during the summertime.
“We want to be an employer of choice,” Downey said. “And this (the employee shortage) isn’t going to be a short-term thing. I can see only growth in opportunities for work as more people retire.”
