CADILLAC — For a sliver of time in the late 70s and early 80s, Caberfae Ski Resort looked a little like the boxing movie “Rocky IV,‘ where franchise hero Rocky Balboa secludes himself somewhere in the frigid north to prepare for his upcoming bout with the Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago.
Cadillac’s real-life version of Rocky Balboa was Leon Spinks, who in 1978 shocked the boxing world by defeating the legendary Muhammad Ali to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Spinks, 67, died on Saturday.
In the spring of 1979, Spinks had just lost the title to Ali after holding it only a few months. His next bout was with the South African Gerrie Coetzee.
“Spinks, along with trainer Henry Grooms of Kalamazoo, surprised many when a secret training site was established at Caberfae in March,‘ the Cadillac Evening News reported in May, about eight weeks after he began training at the site. “The resort had never been used for training purposes before. But both the trainer and Spinks said they’ve been very pleased with Caberfae, both as a facility and for the privacy it affords.‘
“I’m going to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in for a fight,‘ Spinks said at the time. “I feel 100 percent good, and I hope to feel even better.‘
During a press conference weeks before Spinks stepped into the ring with Coetzee, he answered questions from the media and discussed how training was coming along.
According to Cadillac Evening News reports, “Spinks said his daily routine involves six miles of road work in the morning, breakfast, sleep, workouts in the ’gym’ in the afternoon, and sleep again until dinner. He said he sleeps about 15 hours a day.‘
Curtis Weisse was a cook at Caberfae in 1979 and remembers seeing Spinks running along the road with a car following closely behind him. He said they had a ring set up in the star-shaped Skyview Cafeteria and Spinks often trained there with his team, although they usually never let anyone see these sessions.
Following the press conference, the media was invited to watch Spinks spar several rounds with English heavyweight Paul Sykes and Mamoud Fadel, a Lebanese heavyweight.
Spinks warmed up for the workout with some shadow boxing, complete with fancy footwork that matched the beat of the loud disco music that was blasting from a recorder. The footwork was reminiscent of the Ali shuffle, except there was a beat to dance to.
“It’ll take a Superman to beat Leon,‘ said Sykes at the time. “This is a perfect place to train. The air is clean, you have peace of mind, and there’s not a lot of people to slow things down.‘
Spinks and his training team chose Caberfae because it was far away from the disruptive influences of the city, where Spinks had developed a reputation as someone who enjoyed the night life.
“It’s more peaceful here than other places,‘ Spinks said. “There’s no one behind my back all the time bothering me. There’s a nice down-home feeling here.‘
While the idea of training at Caberfae was to remove as many distractions as possible for the fighter, Weisse said Spinks still managed to make it to the Stag’s Head bar on a regular basis. His routine was to start the night with a pitcher of beer and 12 raw eggs.
No women were (theoretically) allowed among the Spinks entourage unless for work-related reasons, however, Weisse said that policy was difficult to enforce, as people were quite enamored of the former champ and wanted to be around him.
That led to at least one thorny situation when someone insulted Spinks at the bar, causing a tussle to ensue between his entourage and the individual.
“It was the wild west back then,‘ Weisse said.
While his presence caused some drama at times, Weisse said all in all, Spinks couldn’t have been more cordial to the Caberfae staff and locals.
“He was very friendly to everybody here,‘ said Weisse, who spoke briefly to the fighter in passing on a few occasions.
During his stay at the resort in 1979, Spinks didn’t do any golfing, which he saw as “chasing a little ball all over the place.‘ He did, however, thoroughly enjoy a snowmobile ride he took through the Manistee National Forest at the end of the winter.
A few years later, in 1981, Spinks returned to Caberfae to prepare for his fight with Larry Holmes.
His second visit to the area produced less fanfare than the first, partly because of his camp’s strategy to isolate Spinks from the media in order to focus his attention on training.
“Leon is here to work, to get in shape,‘ one of his trainers told the Cadillac Evening News. “We like it here (at Caberfae) because it is quiet, because we can get our work down. Hell, we gotta’ go 15 miles just to see a movie, that’s how far we’re out in the woods. But we like it, it’s perfect for a training camp.‘
“He gets up, runs, works out a little, eats and then goes back to sleep,‘ the trainer added. “Then he gets up again in the afternoon, works out, eats, and then goes back to sleep. He’s been very careful, very serious. He’s doing a lot of thinking. Boxing can be 50 percent mental, and Leon is getting ready (there), too.‘
“This time I went up in the mountains to be away from the city,‘ Spinks told a United Press International reporter before his fight with Holmes. “I got to work in the clean air.‘
Although he was less available to local press the second time around, Spinks did join the Caberfae Racing Team to run a portion of the MacKenzie 5K race.
“The event, billed by organizers as the most grueling foot race in Michigan, winds through the hills of the Manistee National Forest near the Caberfae ski slopes and Harrietta,‘ the Cadillac Evening News reported.
“Boxer Leon Spinks, who is training at Caberfae for a heavyweight fight with Larry Holmes, was supposed to run the second half of the CRT, the 15-miles race, according to pre-race publicity. At the race officials announced he would instead run the first half of the event, a five-kilometer race. He only ran part of the way, and rode the rest on a motorcycle.‘
Kathy Clifford was a receptionist at the time of Spinks’ 1981 visit.
“Leon Spinks was great,‘ Kathy said. “He would play baseball games with us and he was part of the (CRT) race. He was so fun and lighthearted. A perfect gentleman.‘
Kathy recalls that Spinks bought her flowers for her birthday — something he did for all Caberfae staff members.
A new mother at the time, Kathy remembers Spinks hugging all the staff members’ babies, as well.
“He just had a lot of fun energy and he was dedicated,‘ Kathy said. “He was part of the Caberfae family at the time. It was good to have him there.‘
Kathy’s husband, Jerry, also worked at the resort in 1981, although his experience with Spinks was a little different than Kathy’s.
“They needed someone to stay at the lodge overnight while Leon was there,‘ Jerry said. “I was security, which is ironic because he was a pretty big guy. They just wanted to make sure there was someone familiar with the area there all the time.‘
Every night, as Leon was settling down to go to sleep, Jerry would stay up with him and watch television.
“He stayed up quite late, usually until 1 or 2 in the morning,‘ Jerry said. “We didn’t say much, he just wanted to watch TV ... Johnny Carson and the late-night guys. Sometimes we’d comment back and forth about something we saw on the TV. He was a very nice person ... a guy just doing his thing.‘
When Spinks left the area, Jerry said his team also left the ring they had set up in the Skyview Cafeteria.
Assuming they no longer wanted the ring, Jerry said Caberfae staff used the dense, foam pad under the canvas as insulation for one of the lift shacks. Spinks’ team eventually came back for the ring but were somewhat disappointed to learn about the fate of the foam pad, Jerry laughed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.