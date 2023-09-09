CADILLAC — It’s fitting that the world championship of fish decoy carving should be held in Cadillac — home to one of the most famous carvers in American history.
For decades, the Great Lakes Fish Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association held the world championship in Monroe, Michigan but this year, the decision was made to bring it to Cadillac.
In addition to the world championship, the event will feature a collecting show, room trading, a tour of the Cadillac area, decoy carving at Lake Cadillac, and more.
Gail and Al Nelson were instrumental in bringing the event to Cadillac. The couple are acolytes of Oscar Peterson, who lived in Cadillac and produced thousands of carvings starting around the turn of the century and up until his death in the early 1950s.
Peterson, who also is known by the nickname “Pelee,” is now considered one of the most influential folk art carvers of his time. His decoys and other carvings have been sold for tens of thousands of dollars at auction, and his work also is on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
As part of the upcoming three-day event, Gail Nelson said they’ll be taking attendees on a tour of Peterson’s life, showing them where he lived, where he made many of his carvings, and other landmarks around the Cadillac area. The WexExpress has donated the use of a bus for the tour, Nelson said.
The event, which will be held at the Lake Cadillac Resort in Cadillac West, will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14, with room-to-room decoy trading. Nelson said people will be traveling from all over the country to attend the event, and will open up their rooms for people to check out their carvings and barter. Room-to-room trading will be ongoing through all three days of the event.
The world championship of fish decoy carving will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. The cost of admission is free. In the contest, Nelson said judges will place some of the decoys in a large pool to observe how they move in the water. Entries will be judged based on the category they’re entered into. Categories include “working fish decoys,” “decorative fish decoys,” “folk-art fish decoys,” “jigging sticks” and “decorative fish carvings.” There also will be a specialty category, collaborative team challenge and a junior class.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the collecting show will be held. Attendees will be able to buy, sell and trade a variety of merchandise, including duck decoys, fishing decoys, fishing lures, and hunting and fishing collectibles.
See Fish decoy on A2
Depending on how well-received the event is, Nelson said it’s possible it could be held every year in Cadillac.
The Lake Cadillac Resort is located at 6319 M-115. Those looking for more information about the event can call Nelson at (231) 775-4149. Those looking for more information about the Great Lakes Fish Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association can visit glfda.com.
Schedule of events:
Thursday, Sept. 14
• Decoy registration by appointment. Call Debbie Reeg at (517) 617-5250.
• Room to room trading begins
• 9 a.m. — Judges meeting in the lobby
Friday, Sept. 15
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Registration begins in the lobby
• 8 a.m. — Silent auction bidding begins in the lobby
• 9:45 a.m. — Historical Oscar Peterson tour begins. Will be gone approximately one hour. Sign up sheet in lobby. Bus will be in front of resort at 9:30 a.m.
• 10 a.m. — Decoy competition begins and will continue throughout the day with a break at noon. Entries available for public viewing
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Nikki VanderMeulen vendor with paints, brushes and wood for decoys/lures in lobby
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Meet the carver on the hour by the vendor tent. Carvers will be announced.
• Noon — Carving at Lake Cadillac. Event includes “ask a carver.” Blanks available for carving.
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Randy Cornell talking about Inland Charters, history of Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac. Under the “big tent and at the dock” on the beach behind the resort
• 7 p.m. — Live auction begins in the big tent
Saturday, Sept. 16
• 7 a.m. — Collector show set up begins
• 9 a.m. — Collectible show opens
• 9 a.m. — Kids table activities under the big tent. Paint a decoy, catch a fish, coloring contest and much more
• Noon — BBQ in back by the big tent. Donations accepted to assist the GLFDA show expenses.
• 12:30 p.m. — Announcement of the decoy competition winners
• 1 p.m. — Announced by 50/50 raffle and quilt raffle winners
• 1:30 p.m. — Silent auction bidding ends
• 2 p.m. — Decoy entry pickup
• 3 p.m. — Sporting collectible show closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.