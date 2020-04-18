With everyone having to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it shouldn't come as a surprise that people are a little on edge.
While most of these incidents end with a verbal argument and later apologies, in some households it can get abusive, physical and violent. There have been reports about the fear of domestic violence cases rising due to the pandemic and while it is true in some locations it has not become a problem in the Cadillac area. At least, not yet.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said things were somewhat quiet initially in general concerning new crime during the COVID-19 pandemic, but his office is seeing a definite uptick.
"This weekend, for example, I came in both days to process information associated with the arraignment of two domestic violence cases, both involving the use of a weapon, but fortunately no serious injuries," he said. "The longer time people are cooped up in small, confined spaces seem to be exacerbating already dysfunctional relationships."
He also said since the uptick in domestic violence cases appears to be beginning, there are not large amounts of a statistical uptick, yet.
To show statistical relevance, DenHouten looked at the number of domestic violence cases, both misdemeanor and felony, from March 16-April 13 during the years 2018-2020.
DenHouten said in 2018 there were four misdemeanors and one felony while in 2019 there were four misdemeanors and three felonies. In 2020 during the timeframe, DenHouten said there were five misdemeanors and one felony.
"I am hoping the order gets lifted May 1. As I said, the uptick appears to be just beginning with a lull initially after the stay at home order was put in place and then recently the numbers have equaled, and I believe, will soon surpass prior year's numbers for this period," he said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said his office also is not seeing a classic spike when it comes to domestic violence cases. What his office is seeing, however, is lots of tattling, pushing and shoving and tensions flaring. His office, like DenHouten's, also is seeing some domestic violence cases, but the problem is those cases are cyclical and exist through power control.
With abusers having to stay home due to COVID-19, victims are now trapped and less likely to get help, according to Elmore.
Last year from March 15-April 13, Elmore said his office charged a total of 90 cases with six of those being domestic violence-related. This year during that timeframe, Elmore said his office charged a total of 60 cases and seven of them were domestic-violence related.
"This only tells us how many cases are charged. It does not tell how much domestic violence is occurring. We tend to only see the tip of the iceberg," he said. "Victims of a typical assault are more likely to report. In some cases, domestic violence is simply an assault upon someone with whom there is a domestic relationship. The other type of domestic violence is cyclical and hidden. Those victims are less likely to report."
Elmore also said domestic violence is often a blend of physical, sexual, economic and emotional abuse. Ultimately, these cases are about power and control and abusers use power, isolation, grooming and minimizing to control their victims. It is a difficult cycle for victims to break, according to Elmore.
He also said in these cyclical domestic violence situations it is common for victims to ask his office to stop prosecuting the case. The law, however, allows prosecutors to still move forward and his office usually does even when the victim makes the request.
"During the pandemic, we continue to work with police and programs like Oasis (Family Resource Center) to help victims," Elmore said.
Oasis Family Resource Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocate Nikki Platz said currently there is an increase in case,s but she has a concern that the longer people are forced to stay home, the more cases of abuse will be reported. She also said she is fearful that these could be more violent and even deadly.
"My personal fear is there could be more serious or more deadly assaults the longer this goes," she said. "The longer they can't getaway. When you get the break where one or both go to work, they get that cool downtime. The time between incidents could be shorter now, which could lead to more violence."
Platz said during weekly meetings all the advocates are saying numbers of calls to Oasis are down, but she believes it is due to victims not reporting. She said the biggest reason is due to the abuser being home and not allowing the victim to have the chance to call because they can't talk freely on the phone.
Although the office is not open, Platz said advocates such as herself are still working. People in crisis can call Oasis at (231) 775-7233, which is available 24/7. If a person feels they are in danger, Platz said they should call 911.
