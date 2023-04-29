LAKE CITY — Lake City resident Jean Swaffer recently stopped into the District Health Department No. 10 office in Missaukee County to get her shingles vaccination.
While there, she learned that she was eligible for a fifth COVID-19 booster shot.
Swaffer, 77, immediately made an appointment to receive the shot, which she has come to think about in a fairly routine way.
“You do what you can for your health,” Swaffer said. “The older you get, the more susceptible you are to other things. It’s the same kind of preventative medicine as the flu shot.”
Three years after the pandemic arrived in the U.S., many people now consider COVID-19 as just another respiratory disease to contend with in the fall and winter.
That’s quite a shift in mentality, considering the massive impact COVID-19 has had on society over the last couple of years, although it’s also true that in the last year and a half, the impact has lessened considerably.
One way to determine this is by looking at the number of deaths per year in area counties since the start of the pandemic.
In 2020, there were 52 deaths in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties; in 2021, there were 160; in 2022, there were 77; and so far this year, there have been 11.
Broken down by percentage, 17% of all local deaths occurred in 2020, 53% occurred in 2021, 25% occurred in 2022 and 3% occurred in 2023.
It’s clear from the data that the worst year of the pandemic by far was 2021, and experts say barring some unforeseen development, it probably will remain the worst.
In all local counties, the age group that was hit hardest by the disease was those 80 years and older. In Wexford, there were 43 deaths in this age range; in Missaukee, there were 19; in Osceola, there were 30; in Missaukee, there were 19; and in Lake, there were 18. Altogether, deaths in this age group comprise 36% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Those hit next hardest were in the 70-79 age range. In Wexford, there were 31 deaths; in Osceola, there were 23; in Missaukee, there were 12; and in Lake, there were 14. Altogether, deaths in this age group comprise 26% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Next is those in the 60-69 age range. In Wexford, there were 20; in Osceola, there were 21; and in Missaukee, there were 16. No data is available for Lake County, because there were fewer than five deaths among people in this age range. To protect the identity of victims, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suppresses this data. Based on the available data, 19% of all COVID-19 deaths in the area were between the ages of 60 and 69.
In the 50-59 age range, there were 12 deaths in Wexford, six in Missaukee and nine in Osceola. Based on the available data, 9% of all deaths in the area were between the ages of 50 and 59.
In the 40-49 age range, there were seven deaths in Wexford and six in Osceola. No data is available for Missaukee County, because there were fewer than five deaths among people younger than 40 years old. Based on the available data, 4% of all deaths in the area were between the ages of 40 and 49.
While some age data was suppressed, it can be inferred that three deaths in Wexford County were under the age of 40, two deaths in Osceola were under the age of 40, three deaths in Missaukee were under the age of 50, and five deaths in Lake were under the age 70.
Local death rates by age mirror pretty closely the statewide rates, which are 40% in the over-80 age range (compared to 36% locally), 26% in the 70-79 range (compared to 26% locally), 18% in the 60-69 range (compared to 19% locally), 8% in the 50-59 range (compared to 9% locally), and 3% in the 40-49 range (compared to 4% locally).
While there isn’t enough local data to make comparisons, at the statewide level, 1.4% of all COVID-19 deaths were in the 30-39 age range, 0.7% (219 cases) were in the 20-29 range, 0.09% (38 cases) were in the 10-19 range, and 0.06% (25 cases) were in the 0-9 range.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of DHD No. 10, said she’s not aware of any adolescent deaths in this region, although she has heard about a handful of reports of long COVID in area youth, including stories of kids not being able to return to athletic activities after getting sick.
Data also indicates there is a disparity in COVID-19 deaths between sexes, with the majority of cases (58%) being among men rather than women. This is close to the statewide rate, which is 54%, and Morse said there could be a number of factors contributing to this, including men generally having shorter lifespans than women, and perhaps because men tend to not seek medical care as quickly as women do when they start developing health problems.
While case positivity rates are very low right now and have been for some time, Morse said determining the actual level of COVID-19 activity is difficult, mainly because most people nowadays are testing at home, and this information isn’t relayed to the state.
Based on other metrics, however, including deaths and hospitalizations, Morse said it does appear as though the disease is on the downswing.
“But we still have COVID,” Morse added. “We’ll likely always have COVID, but it seems to be joining all the other respiratory diseases we deal with every year ... we don’t need to be ruled by it.”
Unless something changes, such as the emergence of a new variant that behaves differently than omicron, Morse said she anticipates this year will be similar to last year, with minimal COVID activity in the warm months, and a slight bump in cases from December to March.
It’s possible there could be occasional mutations that lead to minor changes in the spread of the disease from year to year, but Morse said hopefully these won’t be anything more serious than perhaps the COVID-19 season starting a little earlier than normal — something that happened with the flu last year, for instance.
“I’m hoping we’re getting into a pattern that is somewhat predictable,” Morse said.
Morse said getting the booster is important — particularly for those 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions — because immunity from an old illness or vaccine eventually wears off. Getting the booster strengthens “memory immunity,” Morse said, and prepares your body to quickly respond to an infection.
While many people have stopped wearing masks as a preventative measure, Morse said they remain a resource for people who might have concerns about getting sick, or getting someone else sick.
“It’s just like other things people do, like using hand sanitizer, or a paper towel to open a bathroom door,” Morse said. “We all have our own level of comfort with risk, and for some getting COVID is a death sentence.”
