$6,500 worth of meth, crack found during Evart traffic stop

EVART — A recent traffic stop tuned out to be anything but routine for an Evart Police Department officer and his K9 partner Blue.
At 1 a.m. on July 26, officer Patrick McClure conducted what he thought would be a routine traffic stop on an ORV with defective equipment. Before he could, however, the driver of the ORV fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later, police said.
A K9 search of the area where the suspect was located led to the recovery of a large number of drugs including methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to police. A significant amount of money in small denomination also was recovered from the scene.
As a result, the suspect was transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged multiple charges, police said.
Due to K9 officer Blue's senses and training and McClure's reflexes and acuity, $6,500 worth of illegal drugs were removed from the streets and the community.
