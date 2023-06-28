CADILLAC — A familiar face has been seen in the Wexford County Courthouse this past week.
Artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson has made the trip back to her hometown from Tennessee to paint the final mural that will make up the World War I portion of the Wexford County Veterans Wall of Honor.
“A Soldier’s Journey” sculpture, which is what the mural is based on, tells the story of a soldier who fought in World War I. It also is the sculpture that will be part of the World War I memorial in Washington D.C.
Starting from the left, the mural and sculpture it is based on depicts a soldier who takes leave from his wife and daughter, charges into combat, sees men around him killed, wounded and gassed, and recovers from the shock to come home to his family.
“This is the new World War I Memorial. It’s not even installed in D.C. yet. The artist is working on it right now,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she started working on the mural on June 19 and the original plan was to be done by June 23.
With the amount of detailed work she has to do with the various figures in the mural said she may not be done until Wednesday, June 28.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said even though the mural is being painted now it will be at least a year before the memorial is unveiled. He said with the amount of time that has passed, it is not as easy to find the families of these veterans.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said this process has been a long one to get to the point it is at and it has included a lot of hard work by Taylor. He also joked that with the amount of work and time this has taken, he’s not sure if he will be camped out on his doorstep.
“To be able to create a tribute like this to the veterans who paid the ultimate price is an amazing thing to do,” Porterfield said.
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a county commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more. Nelson was hired to paint all the murals since the process started. One mural has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,” and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial also contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
The third phase honored Korean War veterans killed in action and it was completed in July 2019. The fourth phase was World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Taylor started working on researching World War I veterans from the area last year. Originally, he thought there would only be roughly 10 veterans, but he has found 17. He anticipates there could be more.
With at least a year of work ahead of him, Taylor said the project won’t be completed likely until 2024.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
