WWI memorial plaque near Wexford Courthouse turns 100 this Veterans Day

CADILLAC — Rounding up the names of all the men in Wexford County who died in World War I was no small undertaking but it was one that the Marie Theresa Cadillac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was ready to take on.
“There are many difficulties in the way of obtaining an accurate list,” the Cadillac Evening News wrote in an article asking for the public to assist the DAR in compiling the list. “It is almost impossible without the active cooperation of relatives of the men who were killed or who died while in service.”
Despite the challenges inherent in the effort, organizers persisted and this Veterans Day — previously known as Armistice Day — the fruits of their labors will be turning 100 years old.
On Nov. 11, 1922, the DAR Cadillac chapter unveiled a bronze memorial tablet engraved with the names of all the Wexford County men who gave their lives in service to their country during the Great War.
Several hundred people were crowded about the site of the memorial on a plot of grass south of the Cadillac State Bank at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets.
The program started with the playing of patriotic airs by the Acme Band, closing with the Star Spangled Banner.
Mrs. C.E. Miller, regent of the local DAR chapter, next gave the dedication address, lifting the flag with which the shaft was veiled.
Albert Carlson read the roster of the names that were “imperishably graven” on the bronze tablet, after which Mayor James Johnston accepted the memorial on behalf of the city of Cadillac.
A male quartet sang a selection and the Legion Chaplain, the Rev. H.S. Grandholm, gave a short prayer.
A salute of three volleys by the firing squad and taps by a bugler completed the program at the memorial. The crowd then adjourned to the Lyric Theater where the remainder of the program was held. The program at the theater consisted of addresses by William Mears, state commander of the G.A.R. and Frank Welton, a son of the American Revolution.
On the same day the memorial was unveiled, stores in Cadillac closed from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a parade was held in the afternoon starting at the Y.M.C.A. and going to the fairgrounds to the football game between Petoskey and Cadillac High School teams.
At 5:30 p.m., a rabbit dinner was served to service men and the two football teams as a compliment from the American Legion of Cadillac.
Just as finding the names of all the deceased veterans presented challenges, the process of raising money to create the tablet was a major undertaking.
The Marie Theresa Cadillac Chapter planned a concert on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1922 to raise funds for the memorial.
“The talent obtained for the musical event, which will be popularly priced, insures a large attendance and a most successful recital,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “F.J. Ramey, who has just returned from Chicago, and the Cadillac Music Club will assist the daughters in presenting the concert which is a particularly appropriate one, both for the soldier aim and the patriotic society giving it. The all-American program of Charles Wakefield Cadman, the most noted composer in this country, and Princess Tsiaiina, the native American Indian prima donna, who is a talented mezzo-soprano, has been booked for the Cadillac Opera House.”
Engraved on the monument are the names of the soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict.
They are as follows: Harold Webber, Donald Graham, Thomas E. LaMonte, Arthur Paulson, Howard W. Torongo, Clyde J. Downer, Carl H. Brown, Wellington D. Decker, Ray E. Bostick, Emery N. Derbyshire, Elzie Florence, Leslie R. Fromby, Albert E. Goetzen, Eldon Ingmanson, Lavern L. Kitchen, Ervin C. Lancham, Francis X. Leyanna, George Sommerfeldt, Emery Sours, Carl Stielke, Emerson B. Terhune, Leonard J. Thompson, Wallace Todd, Daniel Tunney, Allen W. Stanton, Ellis L. Clouse, George B. Stockwell and Theodore A. Stockwell.
Eventually, the monument was relocated from the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets to a plot of land located just south of the Wexford County Courthouse, where it resides today, next to a World War I-era cannon.
