CADILLAC — Morris Wilson is one of 41 Wexford County men who will be recognized for their service and sacrifice during World War II as part of a local memorial wall.
Wilson was born in April 1927 and lived in the Cadillac area. He was only 15 when he joined the Navy and 16 when he died aboard the U.S.S. Dorado. While the story of how the submarine was destroyed is believed to be the result of friendly fire, there is still a mystery behind what exactly happened.
What isn’t a mystery is Wilson’s service and sacrifice. Though his life and time in service to his country were both short, Wilson’s legacy will live on forever as one of the men who will line a section of the Honor Wall in the Wexford County Courthouse. The unveiling of the new additions will be on May 26, which is right before Memorial Day weekend.
Gary Taylor has been working on honoring these fallen soldiers for more than five years. The process has included hours of research, searching for family and artifacts, and raising $45,000 in grants and donations.
While the portion associated with World War II was undoubtedly the most labor-intensive portion of the honor wall and the work spanned two years, Taylor said he is still looking for more veterans. He also knows some veterans might be missed, but they can be added at a later date.
“We have some real heroes in this count. We have a person from Yuma who won the Navy Cross and we have an individual from Harrietta who earned the Distinguished Service Cross,” he said. “We’ve got some real heroes.”
The Navy Cross is the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps’ second-highest military decoration awarded for sailors and Marines who distinguish themselves for extraordinary heroism in combat with an armed enemy force. The Distinguished Service Cross is the same but for the Army.
Taylor said while most of the families of the fallen soldiers were local, some were out of state, which made things more difficult. While it was a difficult task getting all the information, Taylor said it was worth the time and effort.
“It’s just been a real honor. I feel privileged to do it. It’s very special,” he said. “It was kind of heartbreaking to hear stories like Morris’ (Wilson). He was just a kid.”
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a county commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,” and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
The third phase honored Korean War veterans killed in action and it was completed in July 2019. The fourth phase, which is to be unveiled in May is for World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Taylor said he has already started work on researching World War I veterans from the area. He originally thought there would only be roughly 10 veterans but he has found 17. He anticipates there could be more.
“I haven’t really started and I’ve already found 17 that I’ve got researched,” he said. “I know there’s going to be more, so I’m actually kind of surprised.”
With at least a year of work ahead of him, Taylor said the project won’t be completed likely until 2024. While that will be seven years since the honor wall project started, Taylor said he is already been approached for another veterans-related project. He said, however, that he will not be able to start anything new for a little while.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
