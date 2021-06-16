MESICK — As a 17-year-old, Mesick resident Horace Storrs opted to forgo his senior year in high school to join the United States Navy and join the fight in World War II.
He said it wasn't a thing that many of his classmates were doing, although he did say many from the grade ahead of him opted to enlist in the Marines after they graduated. When asked what his friends thought of his idea to join the Navy, Storrs started laughing. His friends didn't share his thoughts about willingly joining the military before they graduated.
He, however, still enlisted in June 1944.
After that decision, the now 94-year-old said he went to Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois for boot camp. With a wry smile, Horace laughed and said his basic training was a piece of cake and not that hard. After he finished he was sent to Camp Bradford in Virginia where he learned to be a radarman. He eventually was assigned to the USS LST-880, which was a Landing Ship, Tank or tank landing ship. It later was named the USS Lake County.
After his training was complete, he eventually boarded his ship and headed to New Orleans and then to Hawaii in February 1945. After steaming via the Panama Canal and the west coast, the ship and Storrs reached Pearl Harbor in late March 1945.
During the next 1.5 months, the ship and its crew were involved in training operations with the Seabees before departing Hawaii for the western Pacific in late May 1945. The ship eventually reached Okinawa, Japan in early July 1945.
During his early time on the ship, Storrs said he earned his sealegs the hard way, which included him getting sick many times.
"Oh, God, I was sick," he said with a laugh. "It took several days (to get my sea legs)."
Once the ship reached Okinawa, it dropped off men and cargo and picked up combat veterans to head toward the Marianas Islands and Saipan. Eventually, the ship also headed to the Solomon Islands and spent the remaining time there during the final week of fighting in the Pacific.
During his time on the ship, Storrs said his days were full of routine. Luckily, he also said he didn't see much action during the 23.5 months of service. Storrs said he awoke from a nap in a hammock when he found out the war had ended.
Once the war was over, Storrs said he worked communications making sure the lines of communication were open for anyone who needed it. Eventually, he made the trek home and returned to the states in April 1946. His time in the Navy ended in Tennessee when he was discharged in June 1946.
Although he left Mesick before graduation, Storrs said he was able to come back and graduate with the Class of 1947.
