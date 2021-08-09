CADILLAC — Saturday morning at the Wexford County Airport, the Dream Flights organization took WWII veteran George Higgins through the clouds in a Boeing Stearman biplane.
Dream Flights recently launched a project called Operation September Freedom with the goal of honoring the men and women who fought in WWII through a flight tour. So far, they’ve completed 49 flights out of 1,000 plus.
The opportunity to take the flight wasn’t the only thing that brought Higgins out to the airport; he said he showed up to get together with his peers.
“Well I wanted to be with other veterans I guess,” he said. “It seemed like a good opportunity to get out and talk to people.”
Higgins served from 1945-1946 in China. Because he lives near an airport in Lake City, Higgins said he sees more pilots than veterans, and being able to commiserate and share stories is what he was looking forward to most from the flight.
Reminding veterans of their importance to the community is what Dream Flights pilot Marcus Smith enjoys most about the Operation September Freedom tour.
“The main importance of it, for me, is that, you know, we don’t let them become forgotten. They need to know that they’re not forgotten, and our mission is to give back to who have given, and they’ve given so much,” he said. “So without them, we wouldn’t even be able to do what we’re doing now, so this is the least that we can do for them.”
Three WWII veterans came out to see the flight, one being Higgins. Members of the community, other local veterans and their families were also in attendance to watch the flight take off.
“The community comes out and everybody shows up at the airport, and it’s a big thing,” Smith said. “Everybody shows up to show love and support their veterans, and it’s really a powerful thing, and it’s a great thing to get everybody involved.”
Although there was some delay due to a heavy fog, Higgins and Smith were able to successfully lift off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.