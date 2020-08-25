Wyoming man arrested for attempting to run over a man with his truck

BEULAH — A 49-year-old Lander, Wyoming man is finding himself in trouble with the law after a recent incident in Benzie County where he allegedly chased a man with his vehicle.
Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22 troopers Benzie County Central Dispatch reported multiple calls of a man driving erratically in downtown Beulah. It also was reported a man was chasing another man on foot and eventually used his vehicle to chase him down, according to police.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post arrived in downtown Beulah to find the Lander, Wyoming man lying on the ground next to a Ford F-150 parked on the sidewalk. Troopers saw extensive front end damage on the truck and police said the 49-year-old claimed the man he was chasing was attempting to steal his vehicle.
Police said the man who was chased, a 47-year-old Silverdale, Washington man, told them he was awakened by loud music coming from the road near his residence. He went outside to investigate and found a Ford F-150 parked in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open and music playing extremely loud, according to police.
The Washington man turned down the music, took the keys out of the ignition, and placed them on the seat. Police said the man then called 911 when the Wyoming man allegedly came running toward him and screaming and proceeded to chase him on foot. He eventually returned to his truck and allegedly began chasing him in his vehicle, according to police.
Neither man was injured but police said the Wyoming man was arrested for his alleged felonious assault, police said. The Wyoming man is lodged in the Benzie County Jail and is awaiting his arraignment in 85th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.