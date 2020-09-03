BEULAH — A 49-year-old Lander, Wyoming man was recently arraigned in 85th District Court after a recent incident in Benzie County where he allegedly chased a man with his vehicle.
Todd Alan Norris was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of reckless driving for his connection with an incident on Aug. 22 in Beulah. The charges in question are only accusations. Norris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22 troopers Benzie County Central Dispatch reported multiple calls of a man driving erratically in downtown Beulah. It also was reported a man was chasing another man on foot and eventually used his vehicle to chase him down, according to police.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post arrived in downtown Beulah to find Norris lying on the ground next to a Ford F-150 parked on the sidewalk. Troopers saw extensive front end damage on the truck and police said Norris claimed the man he was chasing was attempting to steal his vehicle.
Police said the man who was chased, a 47-year-old Silverdale, Washington man, told them he was awakened by loud music coming from the road near his residence. He went outside to investigate and found a Ford F-150 parked in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open and music playing extremely loud, according to police.
The Washington man turned down the music, took the keys out of the ignition, and placed them on the seat. Police said the man then called 911 when Norris allegedly came running toward him and screaming and proceeded to chase him on foot. He eventually returned to his truck and allegedly began chasing him in his vehicle, according to police.
Neither man was injured but police said Norris was arrested for his alleged felonious assault. A 10% of $3,000 bond was issued by the court and he is due back in court on Sept. 17.
