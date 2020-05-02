CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee is trying to help local children stay active by giving them something to do.
YAC President Ian Lilly, as well as other members of the committee, were at Cadillac Junior High during the daily food distribution Friday morning to distribute $5,000 worth of items to kids including word searches, coloring books, jump ropes, basketballs, puzzles, games, and other items.
"We are out here at the food distribution line in Cadillac handing out toys to anyone with kids who would like something to do. We are out here promoting health and kids doing something rather than sitting at home being bored," Lilly said.
The purposes of YAC is to train young people in decision-making skills, to provide a forum for youth interests and needs, to commit resources for youth projects and programs, and to involve youth in both volunteerism and philanthropy. The committee is utilizing $5,000 and Lilly said if needed they will utilize more funds.
In addition to the CAPS food distribution, YAC members will be giving the items out at the food distraction at the Cadillac Area YMCA in the evenings until the items are gone. The items are for children 5-14 years old.
