CADILLAC — Members of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee once again asked their peers what they think are the most important issues facing teens and the findings recently were shared with the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
While topics like drugs, alcohol and even COVID-19 were on the survey, the point was not to bring light to those issues but to help the YAC figure out how best to spend grant dollars to help support teens.
YAC members Zoey Feister, Frannie Kiomento and Emily Ward gave the presentation regarding the data. In total, 212 students high school students filled out the survey. The results showed roughly 62% of the high school students who filled out the survey were females with roughly 35% males. The remaining percentage of students who filled out the survey marked “other” for their gender.
Survey questions ranged from many different topics, including where students live and what transportation they use, to do you always have a place to sleep. A vast majority, nearly 99%, said they do always have a place to sleep.
The survey also asked students if they felt they had enough food at home. Roughly 94% said they felt that was true, but the remaining percentage of students answered only sometimes.
Questions about safety also were asked.
According to the survey, nearly 40% of high school students felt unsafe in the park, while nearly 67% felt unsafe on trails. In the downtown area of Cadillac, 40% of high schoolers who responded felt unsafe, while roughly 25% felt unsafe around the lakefront. Nearly 29% of high schoolers who responded said they didn’t feel safe at home.
As for the top issues facing youth today, things like stress from school, mental health and drug abuse topped the list. Other top concerns included peer pressure, family money concerns and stress from friends.
Vaping was considered to be the No. 1 substance currently abused by students. All but three of the 212 students surveyed agreed it was one of the substances most abused. They also believed marijuana, 75.5%, to be the second-highest substance to be currently abused by most students, followed by alcohol (63.2%), cigarettes (22.6%), opioids (9.9%) and chewing tobacco (3.8%).
As for COVID-19, 59.9% said the pandemic affected their learning, while 16.5% said it maybe affected their learning and 23.6% said they didn’t think it affected their learning. Likewise, 45.8% said they did think COVID-19 negatively impacted their mental health, while 17.9% said the pandemic somewhat had an impact on their mental health and 36.3% said it didn’t impact their mental health.
Finally, 57.5% said they felt they are on track with their education while 29.2% said they were somewhat on track with their education and 13.2% said they were not on track.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said these survey results provide the district with valuable perception data surrounding topics like safety, stress, interests and areas students would like improved. Both the board of education and district administration values the work of the Youth Advisory Committee and will use this data to guide decision-making for the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.