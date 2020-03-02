Yancer announces he's running for sheriff

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer announced he’s running to keep his job.
It will be his first time running for sheriff.
Yancer was formerly the undersheriff in Missaukee County but was appointed to the top job in 2018 after long-time Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher retired.
Yancer was promoted by a three-person panel consisting of County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, then-Prosecutor Melissa Ransom and then-Judge Charles Parsons (Parsons retired and was replaced by Ransom).
It’s not a surprise that Yancer is running; the committee asked all of the candidates at the time whether they would be willing to run for sheriff in 2020. Yancer said he would.
“Sheriff Yancer was Missaukee County Undersheriff for 11 years prior to his appointment. Sheriff Yancer brings 40 years of law enforcement experience to the community and department,‘ reads a press release from Committee to Elect Wil Yancer Missaukee County Sheriff. He started his law enforcement career as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. “Sheriff Yancer looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Missaukee County and assisting in keeping the community safe.‘
Yancer filed his election paperwork with the Missaukee County clerk on Wednesday.
Yancer is running as a Republican. If another Republican files to run as sheriff, they will face off in a primary election in August. Whoever wins that race will go on to the November election. If no Republican runs against Yancer in the primary, he’ll automatically advance to the general election in November. Nobody else — Democrat, Republican or no-party — has thus far filed to run for sheriff in Missaukee County, according to Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen. The deadline to file is April 21 at 4 p.m.
