Yancer wins Republican primary for Missaukee County Sheriff

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County voters like Wil Yancer for sheriff.
Tuesday night, the incumbent sheriff won the Republican primary over challenger Ed Nettle, 2,242 to 1,400, unofficial results show.
"I'm happy the community supported me," Yancer told the Cadillac News by phone Tuesday night from a celebration with law enforcement and other supporters at the Lake City Tap House. "You know, I enjoy being their sheriff, and obviously I'll enjoy being their sheriff for the next four years until the next election."
Yancer was appointed to the job in 2018 after Sheriff Jim Bosscher's retirement. Yancer was Bosscher's undersheriff and got promoted by winning over a three-person panel consisting of judge, prosecutor and clerk to win the job.
Ed Nettle, the county's 911 coordinator, was also a candidate for the job and interviewed before the panel back in 2018; he said at the time that he intended to run for Missaukee County sheriff.
Nettle thanked supporters and said he thought it was a good campaign. He said he's not planning to quit his job as 911 coordinator for Missaukee County, though whether he keeps his job is ultimately up to Yancer.
"The campaign was about who we thought was the best candidate, and I think Missaukee County had the option of having two good, qualified, candidates to choose from," Nettle said by phone. "Instead of choosing from the lesser of two evils. And I think the county was fortunate in that regard."
Winning the Republican primary means Yancer is in position to keep his job.
Though Yancer won't be formally elected as sheriff until the general election in November, it's pretty unlikely that he would lose.
Democrats didn't hold a primary for Missaukee County sheriff, and no non-partisan candidate filed for the job, either.
Write-in candidates have until October 23 at 4 p.m. to submit their paperwork, according to Missaukee County clerk, Jessica Nielsen.
Yancer won Bloomfield, Caldwell, Clam Union, Forest, Lake, Norwich, Pioneer, Reeder, Richland and Riverside townships as well as Lake City and McBain.
Nettle won Aetna, Butterfield, Enterprise, Holland and West Branch townships.
Yancer served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman from 1976 to 1979, according to his resume. Afterward, he workd for the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, first as a corrections officer and then finishing his career there in 2007 as a lieutenant in charge of the law enforcement division. Later in 2007, he was hired as undersheriff in Missaukee County.
Results of the primary election are unoffcial until the Missaukee County Board of Canvassers certifies the results.
