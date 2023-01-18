Year-end reports show growth for departments of Osceola County

REED CITY — The new year is a clean slate for Osceola County department leaders, but before they dig into upcoming projects, they reflected on their successes for 2022.
The Osceola County Board of Commissioners tackled a full agenda during its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday. Several department heads were in attendance to detail their productivity through the previous year and hint at what’s coming for 2023.
Although Middle Michigan Development Corporation didn’t contract with the county until the fourth quarter, President James McBryde and Vice President Kati Mora say the organization is already making strides with local businesses.
Middle Michigan’s goal in the county is to help businesses, industry leaders and organizations find opportunities for funding. Within the first few months of their contract, Mora said she able to secure a Match on Main grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for small business Juneberry Cottage, which is located in Evart. Funds awarded through the program are used for business expansion and operation.
Reed City is not yet eligible for Match on Main, but McBryde said they’re working with city leadership to have them enrolled in the state’s Redevelopment Ready program, which will put them in the position to potentially be approved for Match on Main.
McBryde and Mora completed several company visits in the Reed City area and plan to continue pursuing growth opportunities in the new year. They said they’ll also be pulling focus to some of the county‘s smaller towns, like Marion and LeRoy and exploring growth in those communities.
With continued business growth comes the need for a reliable work force. Mora and her team used some of their time in 2022 to connect county high school students with manufacturing professionals for an event they called Manufacturing Day.
Area youth had the chance to see what happens behind the scenes at their local businesses with the intention of inspiring interest in working in their hometown after graduation.
“It’s a really great way to expose them, not only to careers in this industry, but also to showcase that we have really great careers here,” Mora said. “And hopefully it helps to keep students here.”
Both Mora and McBryde say there are more projects coming this year, including taking steps toward expanded broadband internet access.
Michigan State University Extension District 6 Director Eric Karbowski and Osceola County 4-H Program Coordinator Jacob Stieg said youth involvement is on the rise.
Stieg said from this time last year to present, there are over 80 youth enrolled in Extension programming.
Interest in school clubs has also stayed consistent, with an increase in enrollment coming from the Marion, Tustin and LeRoy area. But Stieg said a surprising area of growth was in the homeschool population, with 34 new club members coming in so far.
Osceola County Extension faced a handful of changes in 2022, including a relocation of its offices to Hersey, where it now shares a building with the county Commission on Aging.
Karbowski said his staff have been settling in well and are ready to focus on community connection in 2023.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said the department’s quality control program over performs when compared to similar programs within the area. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is somewhat in the rear window, Watkins said his team is back to catching up with work to be done, and he considered 2022 a rather successful year.
Emergency Medical Services finished out 2022 with about 3,859 calls total, according to Director Steve Young. He said that’s 211 more calls than they did in 2021.
Transfers also saw an increase between 2021 and 2022, jumping from 754 to 1,066. In terms of call response by location, Young said the department’s Reed City and Evart stations took the majority. They responded to 42.3% and 36.7% of calls, respectfully.
In the new year, county EMS will be working toward continuing to fill employment gaps, but at present, Young said the department has been able to operate more than two trucks at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.