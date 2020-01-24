MESICK — A 9-year-old child was hospitalized Thursday after police say he struck a tree and was thrown from his snowmobile.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 1:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Trail 37-23 in Springville Township for a personal injury snowmobile crash.
The boy was operating his snowmobile on Trail 37 when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown from the sled.
The child suffered minor injuries, complaining of back pain. He was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further treatment. His condition was not known at press time.
A helmet was properly worn by the child, who was riding alongside his father. The incident remains under investigation.
