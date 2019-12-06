CADILLAC — A 17-year-old accepted a plea in 28th Circuit Court in two separate files including one involving assault with intent to commit sexual contact.
Dakota Anthony Pyne pleaded no contest to assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on June 30 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and first-degree CSC, multiple variables will be dismissed at sentencing.
He also pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Cadillac. As part of that plea, charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating with no license or multiple licenses will be dismissed at sentencing.
No contest pleas are not an admission of guilt but are treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said for his part in the June 30 incident, Pyne faces up to five years in prison and sexual offender registration. For his part in the July 17 “joy ride‘ incident, Elmore said Pyne faces up to two years in prison.
Both cases were investigated by the Cadillac Police Department and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
The court also remanded or revoked $25,000 and $10,000 cash or surety bonds and Pyne is awaiting sentencing, which should occur in December.
