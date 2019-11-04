IRONS — Robert MacEachern cracks up every time he sees this picture — it’s of him, lying dead at the bottom of his son’s deer blind — 20 feet down. Just kidding.
Hunting season is a MacEachern family tradition. And so are pranks.
The 92-year old World War II veteran hasn’t missed an opening day for 50-plus years.
“I was always lucky and shot a deer first thing,‘ MacEachern said, eyes twinkling. “I wanted someone else to carry the deer out.‘
“My dad would get me to haul his deer out so now I go to the U.P.,‘ Mike said jokingly.
“Yah, he would shoot the deer in the bottom of the valley and have us drag them out ... while he goes for coffee,‘ his son Mark added, feigning annoyance.
For decades MacEachern and his sons hunted below the Hodenpyl Dam in the “big swamp.‘ Robert and Lillian MacEachern, deceased in 2014, raised eight children nearby in a three story house on the Manistee River, where it was his job to “run the dam.‘
“Dad moved up to the dam in 1960 and he was there until 1992,‘ said Mike, 62. “We had no neighbors and it was a great place to grow up “
“We were always hunting and fishing,‘ added Mark, 59 of Wellston. “And dad was always in the center of our shenanigans.‘
Now the family hunts on Mike’s 40 acres near Harrietta. And since MacEachern’s hip replacement a few years ago, Mike built his dad a custom comfy blind on stilts.
“I haven’t missed a hunting season since 1945,‘ MacEachern said. “I was in the Pacific back then ... on the yacht.‘
MacEachern is a story teller, a man whose eyes scan for mischief. There’s always a joke or story on the tip of his tongue.
But he never talked about the war until the mid-1960s.
“Gee,‘ he said to his kids one day. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I left the service.‘
Service in the Pacific
MacEachern was 18 in 1945 when he was assigned to the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier. His battle station was at the stern below the flight deck where he manned a quad of 40 mm 56 caliber guns to shoot down enemy aircraft and Kamikazes.
That summer, during the final campaign in the Pacific, the ship mounted attacks against airfields on Honshu and Hokkaido, industrial targets around Tokyo, and on remnants of the Japanese fleet at Kure and Yokosuka.
Although Germany surrendered on May 8, the Japanese vowed to fight on. Allied troops gathered off the coast of Japan to prepare for an invasion. MacEachern was at his battle station on Aug. 6, 1945.
“Suddenly we felt a concussion and heard a noise,‘ he said. “Half an hour later the skipper came on and said, ‘they dropped what they call an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.’ Nobody knew what an atomic bomb was.‘
Three days later a second bomb fell on Nagasaki. Five days later Japan surrendered.
MacEachern was relieved. During invasion training, he was told he would be a scout and “crawl on his belly to find the enemy.‘
“We were attacked three days after the war was officially over,‘ MacEachern said. “Three planes came at us and we shot them down. Then we went up and down the coast to see if they would fire at us. We also dragged Tokyo Bay for mines.‘
A week after the surrender, crew members were sent ashore to disarm the Imperial Japanese Marine Corps and provide food rations to a hungry population.
MacEachern’s Navy unit earned a Presidential citation for “extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy.‘
Beloved father
As soon as MacEachern’s war history wrapped, Mark and Mike offered up more stories about their dad — how he was a championship basketball player in the U.P. and how he once played against the Harlem Globetrotters. Because he was 5-feet 6-inches, the players used him as a comic foil, hoisting him into the air for a jump ball. The crowd roared. And then there was the time their dad was on crutches and they buttered the bottoms and hid. Or that time when their dad’s friend gave him his 1982 Chevy ‘Luv pickup truck made out of wood.
“He drives it everywhere,‘ Mark said. “He goes to the car shows and has won 47 trophies. How can we compete with this gift on Father’s Day?‘
“There was never a dull moment with Dad,‘ Mark said.
“I don’t know how our life could have been any better,‘ Mike added as they remembered their childhoods. “Looking back, we didn’t have a lot but mom and dad gave us everything we needed.‘
“We have the best dad in the world,‘ Mark said. “They are truly the greatest generation in the world.‘
MacEachern’s other sons include Robert, Bruce and David MacEachern and daughters Barbara Braley, Mary MacEachern, and Deb Hoseit.
