LAKE CITY — A 68-year-old Midland woman died Friday when she fell off a pontoon boat into Lake Missaukee.
According to a Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies were dispatched to White Birch Court in Lake Township around 8 p.m. Friday on reports of a boating accident. The victim had been brought to shore at the location where deputies were dispatched.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a pontoon boat was being operated by a 61-year-old Midland man when a boat passenger fell overboard and was struck, causing critical injuries.
People on another boat in the area who witnessed the accident assisted with getting the victim out of the water and to shore, where they were met by Missaukee EMS.
The victim, identified as Carol Bedell, was transported by Missaukee EMS to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and then to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Several hours later, the victim succumbed to her injuries.
According to the press release, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.