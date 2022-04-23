LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation’s annual highway litter pick-up program is set to start Saturday.
This weekend motorists will likely see volunteers will fan out across lower Michigan to give state highway roadsides their annual spring cleaning. This first pick-up starts Saturday and continues through May 1. The first pick-up in the Upper Peninsula starts on May 7 and continues through May 15.
The program began in Michigan in 1990 and currently, around 2,900 groups have adopted more than 6,000 miles of state highway. In a typical year, these volunteers collect 60,000 to 70,000 bags of trash annually, an estimated $5 million value for the state.
Groups participating in the clean-ups wear high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests required by federal regulations when working within a highway right of way. MDOT provides free vests and trash bags and arranges to haul away the trash. Crew members have to be at least 12 and each group must number at least three people.
Sections of highways are still available for adoption. Groups are asked to adopt a section for at least two years. Signs bearing a group’s name are posted along the stretch of the adopted highway. There is no fee to participate.
Volunteers pick up litter three times each year. Statewide, there will be a summer pickup from July 16 to 24 and a fall pickup from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2.
