50 years of service with Cadillac Kiwanis Club

CADILLAC — On Oct. 1, Jim McGuire celebrated 50 years of service in the Cadillac Kiwanis Club and members honored him with this written tribute.
“The Kiwanis Club of Cadillac is very pleased to recognize Jim McGuire, our volunteer of the month,‘ said member Tom Talluto. “Many people associate Jim with the famous resort that used to bear his name, McGuire’s Resort. Jim dedicated almost all of his life to the business but he has also been active and engaged in giving back.‘
McGuire started school at Cadillac High School as a sophomore and continued his education at Michigan State University. He graduated with a business degree in 1956 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was very active in helping his father, best known as Curly, build the family business up from a root beer stand into a large resort featuring a golf course, swimming pool and fine dining. In 2013, Jim McGuire retired after 64 years in the hospitality business.
Now he loves to stay active playing tennis, traveling with his wife Lucy, and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Highway Pickup Project, and with the Salvation Army.
“He keeps active with his grandsons’ activities and it’s not unusual to see Jim in church with his family,‘ said Talluto. “He enjoys playing the guitar at many of the Sunday services. Jim as been a significant asset to not only the community but to the Kiwanis organization. He has been there whenever we need volunteers.‘
With Kiwanis, McGuire has helped assemble a storage shed for the YMCA, helped build a new cabin at Camp Torenta and a disc golf course at Diggins Hill. He also helps at the Kiwanis concession stand at Memorial Field and at the Cadillac Art Fair.
“Congratulations Jim. We wish you many more happy and productive years with Kiwanis,‘ said Talluto.
Kiwanis is a community service organization whose motto is “Helping the Children of the World One Child at a Time.‘
