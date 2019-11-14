LAKE CITY — It became official earlier this week: Lake City will have a super market open to the public in the spring.
Craig Ardis, the chairperson of the Lake City Development Committee, and retired CPA Dixon Grier, a member of the committee, introduced Byron Clouse, one of the new owners of the property that was formerly Foster’s Super Market on M-55, at Monday’s Lake City Council meeting to a rich applause.
It was learned at the meeting that the deal for the purchase of the property and facility, which had been a long time in the works, was finalized earlier in the day. The new store will be a combination grocery store and hardware under the banner of Roger’s Family Foods and Lake City Ace Hardware.
Clouse, one of the grandsons of Roger Clouse, who opened a combination grocery and hardware under one roof in Oscoda years ago, said he was very happy the family business would be coming to Lake City. This will be the fourth combo grocery and hardware for the Clouse family. They are also in the process of opening one in Hale and the original Clouse family store, which opened way back in 1914, is located in Glennie.
“It took a while to get everything finalized but now we’re ready to hit the ground running and get this operation off the ground,‘ Clouse said at the meeting. He thanked Ardis and Grier for all the work they did behind the scenes together with former owner Paul Foster to get all the details ironed out.
Clouse’s twin brother Brandon will be the manager of the Lake City store, which will include about 8,000 square feet dedicated to the hardware portion of the business and the other two-thirds of the building dedicated to groceries. After it is opened, the store will offer online shopping with delivery in front of the store, Clouse said.
The plans are for the present Foster’s building to be completely renovated on the inside starting Monday, he added. The new store is tentatively scheduled to be open on April 1.
