Yes, the Cadillac Brewing Company is still in the works

CADILLAC — With any luck, Cadillac’s newest brewery will be open for business by summertime.
Courtney Murphy and her parents, Kevin and Deanna, own and operate the Reed City Brewing Company, and last year purchased the former Long Road Distillers building at 412 Mitchell St., with plans to make it into the Cadillac Brewing Company.
Since the time they announced their plans, Murphy said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback, in addition to daily inquiries about when it will open.
Given the amount of interest in the business, Murphy said she feels bad that it has taken this long to get off the ground.
“I feel for the patrons that are so excited about it,” said Murphy, who had originally hoped to have the brewery open for customers by December of last year.
For the last several months, however, Murphy said they’ve been waiting to receive their brewing license from the federal government. Now that that process is nearing its conclusion, Murphy said they still have to wait for various licenses to be approved by the state of Michigan. She anticipates this could take one to two months.
After the permits and licenses are approved, Murphy said it will take a couple of weeks at most to get the facility ready for customers.
Murphy said a lot goes into making sure a business opens smoothly, so the delays in getting approvals from the feds and state haven’t been all bad, although now they’ll have to open in the summer — the busiest time of year — which presents another set of challenges.
According to a Cadillac City Council communication about the new business, Cadillac Brewing Company will offer a full food menu, beer and wine.
There also will be a “mug club” membership, where patrons can sign up and receive their own personalized mug. Reed City Brewing Company has over 230 members, and Murphy said one of the reasons they were excited to come to Cadillac is because about a quarter of those members are from around here.
There also will be special events held throughout the year such as an anniversary party, Oktoberfest celebration, comedy shows, corn hole tournaments and trivia nights. Murphy said they also intend to showcase live music every week and will be seeking local musicians to fill this role.
“People are excited about it,” Murphy previously told the Cadillac News. “They’re getting impatient about the delay, just like we are.”
