CADILLAC — Schools are closed but daycares can stay open, the state announced late Friday morning.
"Child care facilities – whether they are attached to schools or free standing – are to operate in their normal course," said David Hearns, communications manager for Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which has oversight of daycares in Michigan. "This means they can close if they think that’s best – but we are not forcing them to do so."
The YMCA in Cadillac operates one of the area's daycare centers. YMCA Director Mike Kelso said he'd been reaching out to state officials all day Friday to try to learn whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's closure of K12 schools (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) would also lead to daycare closures.
The governor's office clarified that daycare centers could stay open during an announcement on Friday that re-affirmed the K12 closures and also announced the state was banning gatherings of 250 or more people.
Kelso said the Cadillac YMCA's daycare would continue to serve the families it is already serving but probably could not accommodate the increased demand for daycare as schools close.
“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to accommodate the additional need that we’re sure is coming," Kelso told the Cadillac News shortly after noon on Friday.
But kids will likely still want to go to the YMCA when school is closed.
Kelso said he expected to make an announcement on Monday, the first day of the three-week school cancellation, about services or programs the YMCA will be able to offer during the school closure.
“We've got to figure out if and how we can handle that," Kelso said.
Scheduled classes are still due to happen because YMCA classes and programs seldom have more than 100 people in attendance, Kelso said.
Joyful Hearts Early Learning Center is remaining open and will have its "camp" program available on a week-by-week basis for elementary school kids that are already enrolled in the program, which is designed for after-school, snow day and holiday care. The "camp" kids will use a separate entrance from the littlest kids. They'll also have their temperatures checked daily, according to Joyful Hearts Director Jane Foster.
Joyful Hearts does not accept drop-ins.
EDIT: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
