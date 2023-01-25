CADILLAC — When it comes to the Cadillac Area YMCA, two distinct eras are separate but related.
The Young Men’s Christian Association began around the time of the industrial revolution in Europe, in the mid-1800s when George Williams founded the first YMCA in London. Young men from rural farming communities came into the cities looking for work to send money back to their families. In doing so, they also made a little extra to keep for themselves, which many spent at bars and brothels.
Seeing this negative trend developing, Williams sought to create a supportive community to help young men like himself address pressing social challenges. He started the YMCA as a place where men could come for Bible study and recreation. The YMCA also offered housing for some of these men.
The idea found a home in the U.S. seven years after its creation in England at the Old South Church in Boston. The organization eventually came to Cadillac.
The original YMCA building was constructed in 1908 with W.W. Mitchell and his son Charles T. Mitchell paying the bulk of the nearly $46,000 cost. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, the building became a center for recreation.
The building boasted having a pool, an overhead track, a bowling alley and rooms for single men. It operated on a basis of memberships with the members paying a portion of the operational costs. The general financial drive in the community raised the balance of money and many of these contributions were given with the idea in mind of providing facilities and activities for the youth of the community.
Over the years, the YMCA faced continual financial burdens that it could not meet. For example, in 1941 the board of directors closed the building and shut off power during the spring and summer. That was the beginning of the end for the YMCA in Cadillac.
In 1943, the YMCA board turned over the building to the City of Cadillac for the cost of the bills it owed. The city operated the building as a recreational center, but by 1964, the pool closed because of a lack of repairs.
In 1971, the city council agree to close the building and it was padlocked on May 21, 1971.
In March 1991, workers from the Pitsch Companies of Grand Rapids began tearing down the building by removing debris and assembling a barrier around it. The building’s fate was sealed when the city began negotiating with the Grand Rapids company to tear it down.
The city sought a deal to have the company tear down the building along with the Harris Mill building and eventually Pitsch wanted to construct an apartment building. A purchase agreement, however, for the Harris property never occurred. The city and the Downtown Development Authority agreed to share the cost of removing the building.
Before its removal, the YMCA building had become an eyesore, which led the Cadillac City Council to offer to sell the property for $1 because of the cost of removing debris. Pitsch was awarded the bid of $64,000, but cost estimates originally far exceed that price due to pigeon dropping.
Roughly a decade after the old YMCA building’s demolition, the new era of what would become the Cadillac area YMCA began.
In 2001, Anne Smith Zdrodowski moved to the Cadillac area from Grand Rapids. Almost immediately, Zdrodowski realized there wasn’t a community pool, with the closest one being 45 miles away.
Cadillac Area YMCA Director and CEO Michael Kelso said they had been involved with the YMCA, swim lessons and aquatics and when they moved here there wasn’t even a community pool.
“As she got to know other people in the community, she (Anne Smith Zdrodowski) recognized that other people saw that as a need, especially the pool and aquatics, but also just what the Y brings to the community overall,” he said.
As someone who was involved with the YMCA before she moved to the area, Zdrodowski and others began the process of establishing a chapter to provide swimming lessons in the area.
One of the first programs adopted by the Cadillac Area YMCA was running the summer youth camp at Camp Torenta. From there, Kelso said they expanded their programming to include Tae Kwon Do classes at the Cadillac Armory, a teen center at the Naval Reserve center, and swim lessons wherever they could find a business willing to let them use their pool.
Camp Torenta’s story began on July 27, 1907, when a small group of boys left the Cadillac city dock on a boat trip across Lake Cadillac and Mitchell to a campsite on Big Cove known as Doxie’s Point. It was something that the older iteration of the YMCA ran and today the camp is owned by the Cadillac Area Public Schools district. Since the Cadillac Area YMCA restarted, the camp program has continued to be run by the Y.
While the YMCA was not in a central location, Kelso said it also couldn’t come to the community seeking funds for something that wasn’t proven. For that reason, building programs was vitally important before any attempt to seek funds for a facility.
Part of the process also was the hiring of the first Cadillac Area YMCA Director Chris Gentry. Although the YMCA had been in Cadillac previously, Gentry said it was not a driving force or selling point for restarting it.
“Really, it was a clean slate. There was no previous footprint,” he said. “Between when the old Y closed in the 1940s to when we were restarting it there was a big change in how the Y operated. There were two different strategies. They served similar but different purposes.”
With a need clearly demonstrated, Kelso and Gentry both said it was obvious offering all the programs at many different locations was an inefficient way to run the operation, from a business perspective. That’s when organizers began looking for help from the community to construct a YMCA facility where they could provide all their programs in one location.
“We looked at a dozen different building sites. All kinds of things were being proposed, including building at the Wexford County Civic Arena,” Gentry said. “There was lots of dancing around.”
Among others who contributed, residents Tom and Mary Dillon, after whom the YMCA building is named, donated a large portion of their estate toward the construction of the facility. Baker College also donated a large sum of money and leased some of its property to the organization for $1, Kelso said.
With property and more than half of the $6 million needed, Kelso said the hope of building the new facility became a reality. To begin construction on the $6 million facility in 2007, Kelso said they had to take out a $1 million loan to cover the difference of what they weren’t able to collect in donations.
Two years later, in 2009, the building was finished and staff moved in.
At the time of the new facility’s opening, Kelso said they had around 600 to 700 households signed up as members, equaling around 1,500 people.
With the Great Recession just beginning at the time of the facility’s opening, Kelso said it was a nervous time for the staff.
Enter Dan Smith, who took over as YMCA director and kickstarted staff efforts to scale up membership and move forward through the tough years to follow.
“I don’t know if leadership realized it then but that was what we needed at the time. We needed fresh legs because everyone who had put so much into building up to where we were,” Kelso said. “It takes a lot out of leaders to do that and make that happen. We had fresh legs in the Y and at Baker and in that partnership and that was huge.”
Slowly but surely, Kelso said membership increased and today, they serve around 3,000 people.
Another bit of good news to come out of those years was Baker College’s decision to pay off $822,000 the YMCA still owed from their construction loan, which meant the Cadillac Area YMCA was debt-free.
Although the catalyst for starting the Cadillac Area YMCA started with fulfilling the need for a community pool, the Y identified others, notably affordable childcare and teen programming. Other programs that have grown over the years include senior aquatics and fitness classes.
